Bullock County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Bullock, Chambers, Elmore, Lee, Macon, Montgomery, Russell by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
AccuWeather

Severe weather outbreak barrels across the US, turns deadly again

At least one fatality and more than two dozen injuries were reported as a multi-day severe weather outbreak gripped the U.S. resulting in multiple tornadoes and grapefruit-sized hail. Another major outbreak of severe weather cut a destructive path across the central and southeastern United States this week, striking communities with...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Clay, Coosa, Elmore, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 01:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bullock; Chambers; Clay; Coosa; Elmore; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Montgomery; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Talladega; Tallapoosa TORNADO WATCH 65 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ALABAMA AUTAUGA BARBOUR BULLOCK CHAMBERS CLAY COOSA ELMORE LEE LOWNDES MACON MONTGOMERY PIKE RANDOLPH RUSSELL TALLADEGA TALLAPOOSA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDER CITY, ASHLAND, AUBURN, EUFAULA, FORT DEPOSIT, LANETT, LINEVILLE, LOWNDESBORO, MILLBROOK, MONTGOMERY, OPELIKA, PHENIX CITY, PRATTVILLE, ROANOKE, ROCKFORD, SYLACAUGA, TALLADEGA, TROY, TUSKEGEE, UNION SPRINGS, VALLEY, AND WETUMPKA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Bullock Chambers#Doppler#Equality#Hurtsboro#Midway#Tuskegee National Forest
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bastrop, Caldwell, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Lee, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for south central Texas. Target Area: Bastrop; Caldwell; Fayette; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Lee; Wilson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Caldwell, eastern Guadalupe, southern Bastrop, Gonzales, south central Lee, southwestern Fayette and northern Wilson Counties through 200 AM CDT At 106 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lockhart to near Stockdale. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Seguin, Lockhart, Gonzales, Floresville, Luling, Smithville, Stockdale, Nixon, La Vernia, Waelder, Kingsbury, Smiley, New Berlin, Staples, Fentress, Cheapside, Sutherland Springs, Palmeto State Park, Rosanky and Pandora. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lee, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 18:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lee; Williamson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILLIAMSON...NORTH CENTRAL BASTROP AND NORTHWESTERN LEE COUNTIES At 646 PM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Elgin, moving northeast at 35 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. Locations impacted include Elgin, Coupland, Knobb Springs, Blue, McDade, Butler and Cedar Hills. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
LEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, De Kalb, Kane, La Salle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; Kane; La Salle; Lee; McHenry; Ogle; Winnebago Patchy dense fog with visibility of one quarter mile or less is developing across portions of northern Illinois. The most favored areas extend from Rockford to Ottawa east to western areas of McHenry and Kane Counties. Areas near Rochelle and DeKalb were seeing the most pronounced dense fog. Rain showers will move through these areas during the 7 am hour and may help visibility improve once they pass. Motorists should slow down, increase following distance and be prepared for sharp drops in visibility.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery, Polk, Scott, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 04:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Montgomery; Polk; Scott; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Scott County in western Arkansas Northeastern Polk County in western Arkansas Southwestern Yell County in central Arkansas Northern Montgomery County in western Arkansas * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 414 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cardiff to 7 miles southeast of Waldron to near Beauchamp, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Waldron... Mount Ida Oden... Beauchamp Cardiff... Opal Mimosa... Gravelly Fourche Valley... Mauldin Muddy Creek WMA... Olio Bluffton... Pine Ridge Boles... Story Union Hill... Chula Cedar Creek... Gibbs HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Panola by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 03:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Monroe; Panola; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Quitman; Tallahatchie; Union; Yalobusha THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 133 TO EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 13 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI CALHOUN CHICKASAW ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MONROE PANOLA PONTOTOC PRENTISS QUITMAN TALLAHATCHIE YALOBUSHA IN NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI UNION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, BATESVILLE, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, COFFEEVILLE, FULTON, HOUSTON, MARKS, NEW ALBANY, OKOLONA, OXFORD, PONTOTOC, TUPELO, AND WATER VALLEY.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Arkansas, Central and Eastern Montgomery County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 01:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Arkansas; Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Central and Southern Scott County; Cleburne; Conway; Faulkner; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Jefferson; Johnson County Higher Elevations; Lincoln; Lonoke; Monroe; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Scott County; Northwest Yell County; Perry; Pope County Higher Elevations; Prairie; Pulaski; Saline; Southeast Van Buren County; Southern Johnson County; Southern Pope County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Van Buren County Higher Elevations; Western and Northern Logan County; White; Woodruff; Yell Excluding Northwest FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Arkansas, eastern Arkansas, north central Arkansas, southeast Arkansas, southwest Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following areas, in central Arkansas, Conway, Faulkner, Garland, Grant, Lonoke, Northwest Yell County, Perry, Pope County Higher Elevations, Prairie, Pulaski, Saline, Southern Pope County, White and Yell Excluding Northwest. In eastern Arkansas, Monroe and Woodruff. In north central Arkansas, Cleburne, Southeast Van Buren County and Van Buren County Higher Elevations. In southeast Arkansas, Arkansas, Jefferson and Lincoln. In southwest Arkansas, Hot Spring. In western Arkansas, Central and Eastern Montgomery County, Central and Southern Scott County, Johnson County Higher Elevations, Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations, Northern Scott County, Southern Johnson County, Southern and Eastern Logan County, Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations and Western and Northern Logan County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinch, Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Echols, Inland Camden by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 05:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clinch; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Echols; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Northeastern Charlton; Southern Ware; Western Charlton AREAS OF FOG WITH VISIBILITY OF 1 MILE OR LESS THIS MORNING Areas of fog are expected this morning through around 9 AM. Some locations are expected to have visibility near a quarter of a mile or less at times mainly from around Palatka northward to Middleburg, Macclenny, metro Jacksonville to around Hillard. Motorists should remain alert for sudden changes in visibility, especially in low spots and near marshes, rivers, creeks or lakes. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lafayette, Lee, Pontotoc, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lafayette; Lee; Pontotoc; Union FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR LEE, NORTHERN PONTOTOC, SOUTHERN UNION AND NORTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE COUNTIES At 400 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tupelo, Oxford, New Albany, Pontotoc, Verona, Trace State Park, Tombigbee State Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Shannon, Plantersville, Ecru, New Harmony, Furrs, Troy, Pinedale, Etta, Denmark, Cambridge and Nettleton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD

