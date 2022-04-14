3rd Friday returns with activity zones and more attractions, including mechanical bull

Map of 3rd Friday activities. [COURTESY ILLUSTRATION]

Decatur’s 3rd Friday downtown festival returns to Second Avenue for its 14th season this week with plans to divide activities into zones, use side streets for expanded attractions and offer new features such as a mechanical bull.

The separate zones will be for classic cars, kids activities, vendors, food trucks and a stage for musical performances.

Jordan Adcock, owner of Sweets by Jordan on Second Avenue, said traffic in her bakery on 3rd Fridays fluctuates, but she's optimistic about this year.

“If they add more things like they are supposed to do this year … then it will bring more people downtown which will then cause more revenue,” Adcock said.

Dede Quarry, president of Downtown Decatur Merchants Association and owner of Miss Muldrew’s on Second Avenue, said in years past there have been about 2,500 people at any given 3rd Friday. However, this Friday, with the weather being nice, she said she hopes it attracts at least 4,000 to 5,000 people.

The 3rd Friday festivals will continue every third Friday of the month through October, running from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Quarry said the most interesting addition this year might be a mechanical bull that people can pay $5 to ride in front of Absaroka at the corner of Second Avenue and Johnston Street Southeast.

“We’re really excited about this one (change). …There’s no age limit on it. They just speed it up or slow it down depending on who’s riding,” Quarry said.

The kids zone will be on a block at Johnston Street and offer games. Every month will have a theme and April’s theme is Easter. Parents will be able to take photos of their children with an Easter bunny in front of a backdrop in the kids zone.

The Cook Museum of Natural Science will have a tent set up every month near the kids zone.

“We’re trying to coordinate it to whatever we’re doing that month, whatever the theme is, that they’re doing something that correlates with the theme,” Quarry said.

The museum's activity this Friday will include education on various eggs.

Some months there will be a video game truck at the kids zone.

“You pay like $5 for however many minutes and the kids can get in there and play,” Quarry said.

There will be seven food trucks Friday set up in the Grant Street area. This year, Quarry said, there will be tables and chairs set up where festivalgoers can dine.

Quarry said they plan for at least six food trucks each month, a minimum of four with food and two with desserts. Some of the food trucks will be the same each time, she said. There will be shaved ice every month.

There will be a music stage set up each month between Grant Street and Gordon Drive in front of High Point Market. Buddy Jewell, the first winner of “Nashville Star,” will perform Friday. Quarry said they want to have a battle of the bands, perhaps in May.

Joey Crews, owner of Shops on 2nd Avenue, said he stays open for 3rd Friday, and business is like “Christmas in the summer” for his shop. He said it introduces new shoppers to his business.

Crews said 3rd Fridays are enjoyable for everyone. “It’s a fun activity. You get together and see your neighbors and friends in a carnival-type setting.”

Crews said 3rd Fridays are good for the city as well.

“If restaurants are selling more food and the merchants are selling more product, then the city’s making more tax dollars which will go to help support our schools and roads,” Crews said.

Quarry said they are anchoring the location of classic cars near the Princess Theatre. They will be exhibited from Lee Street to Moulton Street “and then at the intersection of Moulton they’ll go toward the Brick and then toward Goody 2 Shoes.”

The vendor area will be expanded. It will include a variety of vendors, she said, and not just those with hand-made goods. The vendors will be between Johnston Street and Moulton Street.

Starting in May there will be mini markets with vendors from the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market, Quarry said. It will be like a preview for the Saturday morning farmer’s market, she said.

“It gives us some different vendors coming down there that have not been there in the past," she said, "and also it gives them exposure for the farmers market.”