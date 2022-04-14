City struggling again to hire lifeguards, other seasonal employees

A shortage of lifeguards and other seasonal staff that plagued Decatur's Point Mallard Park and other city facilities last summer is on track to being a problem again this year, Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said.

“We’re basically step for step with where we were last year,” Lake said this week.

It's not for lack of trying.

Point Mallard Park Manager Stephanie McLain said they received approval for a new hourly pay structure for seasonal team members for 2022 that is particularly beneficial for lifeguards.

“This pay structure depends on job responsibilities and experience. For example, lifeguard pay ranges are $12 to $13.50 per hour,” she said.

McLain says they attended eight local career fairs at high schools and Calhoun Community College in preparation for the summer season, “which we weren’t allowed to do last season due to COVID-19 restrictions.” They also ran paid social media campaigns, billboards, radio and digital campaigns, posted yard signs, used local college job sites and had email campaigns.

April and May are the prime hiring months for the summer. Lake said they are getting more applications for the other positions in the park, but “we need all positions, especially lifeguards. We’re still getting in applications. It’s not as quick as we would like. This time last year we had 20 to 30 in a (lifeguard) class and that’s not happening this spring.”

Lake said they’ve hired about 65 lifeguards so far, five more than in April of last year, but far short of their requirements. They need 150 to cover Point Mallard Aquatics Center and the Aquadome and Carrie Matthews recreation centers. Point Mallard typically employs an additional 250 seasonal employees for positions in concessions sales and maintenance.

He said lifeguards are a particular concern because they need more training and because safety is the primary concern.

Things were so bad last year that Point Mallard had to change its hours or close attractions at times during the season due to a lack of employees. The Aquadome pool almost closed, but the Decatur Area Swimming Team stepped up and provided the necessary lifeguards. The Carrie Matthews pool was only open briefly because it didn’t have lifeguards until the last week of the season.

Lake said it will be a few more weeks before they start making decisions on a staffing plan and how the pools will be managed, including what hours they will be open. So far, none of the people who trained to be lifeguards at Carrie Matthews last summer have applied to return this summer, he said.

Lake said they’re trying to promote the benefits of the job and doing a lot of team-building exercises.

“There’s a lot of flexibility and they get a chance to become leaders possibly earlier than they might somewhere else,” he said.

Lake said they’re seeking about 20 lifeguards who can continue working throughout the year at the indoor Aquadome pool.

“It would be a great job for a college student or someone who just wants to work two or three days a week (in the fall, winter and spring),” Lake said. “We can get the job done with 12, but 20 gives us the flexibility.”

The summer season at Point Mallard and Carrie Matthews pools is scheduled to open May 28, Memorial Day weekend.