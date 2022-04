Finally, some good news for the White Sox on the injury front. Lance Lynn says he’s ahead of schedule as he recovers from knee surgery. “It’s moving along more quickly than our training staff would like, but right on my pace,” Lynn said. “There’s still a lot of other work left to do, and we have some time until I get on a mound. So everything’s good right now, we just need to make sure we stay on that pace.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO