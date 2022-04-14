ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin senior builds outdoor shed for Chestnut Grove Elementary

By Wes Tomlinson Staff Writer
 2 days ago
Buy Now Gabriel Iniguez, 17, supervised construction of the shed at Chestnut Grove Elementary's outdoor classroom for his Eagle Scout project. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 91 at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church. More photos at B4. [COURTESY PHOTO]

Before departing Decatur to serve in the Marines on May 31, Austin senior Gabriel Iniguez wanted to set a good example for Chestnut Grove Elementary students and leave them something special.

For his Eagle Scout project, Iniguez and the other Boy Scouts in Troop 91 recently finished building a shed for Chestnut Grove's outdoor classroom. They began building it last month. He has been in the Scouts for more than six years and said he wanted to inspire Chestnut Grove students to join the Scouts one day.

Iniguez said he wanted to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout before he left for Parris Island, South Carolina, to start boot camp. He has ambitions of becoming an officer one day.

“I told myself that if I’m going to do an Eagle Scout project … I need to get it to where potential Scouts can be at, so an elementary school was the best choice,” Iniguez said. “There may be a kid there that says, ‘Hey, that’s pretty cool that a 12th grader built that.’”

Iniguez said that some nights he would stay up until 9 p.m. working on the shed.

Pre-kindergarten teacher Jen Winkler said the school has been working on the outdoor garden for six years and Iniguez’s shed is a huge step forward.

“We’re thankful for him doing that because it’s really difficult for us teachers to (work on a shed) during the day,” Winkler said. “We were trying to figure out how to teach and work on the garden at the same time, and (Iniguez) doing that for us was a huge help.”

Iniguez started planning for the project in December and said he sent multiple emails to all Decatur City schools, but Chestnut Grove was the first to respond.

“The project had to be about anything that helps out and benefits the community,” Iniguez said. “It could range anywhere from a food drive, to painting a wall, or even picking up trash.”

Iniguez said Chestnut Grove Principal Rebekah Higgins told him they needed help with their outdoor garden. She connected him with second grade teacher Anna McCollum who supervises the outdoor classroom.

“(The shed) was much needed because we had tools out there and rakes and our koi food. Things like that that needed to be covered,” McCollum said. “(Iniguez) put some nails up in the shed so we can hang some stuff up in there.”

The outdoor classroom currently features a koi pond, a turtle habitat, and a sensory garden with rosemary plants.

Iniguez was a student of McCollum’s when she taught fifth grade at Austinville Elementary.

“He’s such a good student,” McCollum said. “I remember he was always a hard worker and very smart. He’s a leader and he’ll also be a leader in the Marines.”

Iniguez said that Littrell Lumber Mill, Gobble-Fite Lumber Co. and Home Depot donated the materials needed to build the shed.

Iniguez, 17, said he followed his brother, Oscar, into the Scouts and said that leading by example is a great way to inspire students to join the Scouts. He also said Oscar, 26, played a big part in helping him build the shed. They started drawing blueprints in February.

“My brother was the one who encouraged me to spend a good week just drawing up sketches and everything,” Iniguez said.

Iniguez has some previous building experience, having worked for Rendon Framing in Falkville. He also took construction classes at Career Academies of Decatur.

“Me and my dad have also remodeled a few homes in the past,” Iniguez said.

Even with this experience, Iniguez still wanted to do more research on construction to prepare him for the project.

“There’s loads of information online,” he said. “Even though I already knew some construction, there were just some great guides online.”

Iniguez credited his fellow Scouts in the troop sponsored by Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church for completing tasks on time and said he could not have completed the project without them.

#Boy Scouts#Elementary School#Highschool#Chestnut Grove Elementary#Marines#Eagle Scout
