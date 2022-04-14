Huge Chunk Of Façade Falls From Hackensack Nursing Home

Regent Care Center, 50 Polifly Road, Hackensack Photo Credit: HACKENSACK FIRE DEPT

UPDATE: An exterior wall collapse forced the relocation of dozens of residents within a Hackensack nursing home and rehabilitation center.

No injuries were reported after a large portion of the façade fell from the Regent Care Center on Polifly Road near Essex Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, responders said.

It appeared the damage was cosmetic and not structural, they said, but that would have to be determined by a city engineer.

The more than 60 residents in the affected area were moved to a different wing of the facility.

City police, firefighters and building officials were among the responders.

Regent has 180 beds in private and shared rooms for long-term care residents and sub-acute patients, according to its website.

