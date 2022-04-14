“I’m just kind of disappointed”: students reflect on early registration
By Evan Gorelick
Yale Daily News
2 days ago
Yesterday, students across campus woke up at 8 a.m. to register for fall-term courses. The new system, which requires students to register for courses a semester in advance, was implemented for the first time during the pandemic after years of planning, alongside the scrapping of the archaic Online Course Selection system...
For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, faculty members were welcomed back into residential college dining halls in April 4. Faculty can now use their meal swipes in residential college dining halls. Prior to the change, professors had to use their swipes at Commons or Steep Cafe in the Yale Science Building, drastically limiting the ways in which they could meet with students. Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean Tamar Gendler outlined the policy change in an email to faculty in late March.
A white professor at Anderson University, a Christian college in Indiana, defended the school's decision to racially segregate its diversity and inclusion discussion sessions, claiming opposition to the move was just about 'white people's feelings.'. English professor Elizabeth Boltz Ranfield took to TikTok to explain that opposition to dividing the...
Everything about COVID-19 sucks (except for this). The latest demonstration of this fact came when an unprecedented number of rising juniors — my class — found out they would participate in a forced mass exodus from on-campus housing next year. The administration took this measure to ensure that the first-year and sophomore class could live on-campus. Traditionally, this is a requirement for students during their first two years at Yale. The notable exception? My class, of course.
Musicians at Yale shared how the pandemic impacted their psychological well-being and altered the nature of their music. If there were to be a medium of communication across boundaries, it would be the universal language of music. There is something magical about listening to live music while swaying your body, synchronized with those around you — an experience that all but disappeared during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After a year punctuated by Senate apathy, 23 out of the 28 current senators in the Yale College Council will not seek re-election. On April 21, polls open for YCC elections, which will usher in a new slate of senators and executives. The 2022 candidates roster, which will launch officially on Friday and was obtained by the News in advance, comes as some members of the body question whether the organization’s current structure is conducive to the achievement of tangible policy goals. Facing issues with Senate engagement, the YCC has often failed to meet quorum requirements — the minimum number of senators who must be present for a vote to be legitimate — at their weekly meetings. The body passed only three Senate-wide resolutions or amendments during the academic year, and some of those took multiple attempts at reaching quorum before a vote could be held.
After facing significant pandemic restrictions and a professor deficit, the Art History department is planning to return with expanded in-person course offerings next year. With reduced pandemic restrictions this year, the Art History department has moved classes back into the University Art Gallery and Center for British Art, along with other Yale collections. But over half of the department’s tenure-track professors have been on leave during the 2021-22 academic year, keeping the department from offering its usual range of courses and taking full advantage of museum access. For the next academic year, as faculty numbers return to their normal levels, the department hopes to meet and exceed its past breadth of course offerings.
As Yale strives to strengthen its scientific offerings, computer science — the most popular undergraduate major under the engineering and applied science umbrella — is a key priority. But with the department on track to continue expanding both in student and faculty size, some faculty expressed serious concerns about the existing physical infrastructure.
Dylan Gee, an assistant professor of psychology and psychiatry at Yale, was honored by the Society for Affective Science, or SAS, for her research on how early adversity in childhood contributes to the development of mental health disorders. The SAS Early-Career in Affective Science Awards recognize the outstanding scientific contributions...
It is hard to see why Schwarzman Center is anything special. It houses Woolsey Hall, and if you did not know any better, it is Woolsey Hall. In fact, I never set foot inside of the edifice before because I believed that it was another stuffy, old building with the same copy-paste upper crust personality that all the buildings at Yale share. I also say this as someone who hates leaving his residential college for anything other than class because why would I go out of my way to a library when I can just study from my room? Regardless, when I was selected by Wknd’s editors to go and review Yale’s newest student dining options, The Ivy and the Elm, it was the first time I ever entered the Schwarzman Center. The building prides itself on embodying the possibilities of a modern Yale, and this vision extends to their design and dining options.
A voice without a vote is futile. Imagine a governing body that promises to listen to the concerns of its people, without giving them any means to enforce that obligation. Unfortunately, this isn’t a hypothetical. At Yale, students have been consistently denied the right to vote on something of utmost importance — our education.
Outside the Presidents’ Room at the Yale Schwarzman Center, students stood in a long line, clutching their copies of “Pachinko” with eager whispers and exclamations when they saw Min Jin Lee ’90. Lee, the author of “Free Food for Millionaires” and the New York Times bestseller...
On Tuesday morning, the University announced the creation of Yale Ventures, a new initiative to help faculty and students launch their ideas into medical, technology, science and engineering startups and support innovation and entrepreneurship throughout New Haven. Yale Ventures will be led by recently appointed Senior Associate Provost for Entrepreneurship...
This story was originally published on New York University’s Washington Square News. If a student withdraws from a course after the add/drop period, a W will appear on their transcript. According to guidelines from the NYU Division of Student Affairs, students cannot be exempt from this mark on their transcripts due to medical exemptions. The problem with this standard is that it implicitly encourages the prioritization of academic excellence over health. After graduation, grades will have little to no effect on a student’s life. However, if a student abuses their health — mental or physical — for these grades, they could be paying for it long after they leave the insulated bubble of academia.
Emerge, a program meant to increase diversity among Yale’s leaders, kicked off with the first full day of instruction on April 12. Emerge was first announced by University President Peter Salovey in October 2020 as a part of the Belonging at Yale Initiative. The program trains a cohort of candidates from historically marginalized backgrounds to serve as University leaders, with the promise of eventually promoting the members of the cohort to higher ranks or responsibilities. Senior Vice President for Operations Jack Callahan told the News that Emerge began with its orientation a few weeks ago and called the new program “very exciting.”
Last Monday, author and University of New Haven professor Randall Horton spoke to Yale students and faculty about his most recent works involving his experiences while incarcerated. Horton is an author of memoirs and several books of poetry. He often writes about incarceration, drawing on his own experience in prison....
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Christian organizations on campus are able to celebrate the Sacred Paschal Triduum services — for Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday — in person. Easter Sunday, April 17, marks the end of Holy Week celebrations. Easter, or...
“When we see our children’s names in the Yale Daily News and other spaces on campus, we are always looking at them with joy; they’re taking advantage of everything that Yale has to offer.” This might sound like a typical proud parent of a Yale student, but it isn’t. It’s Dara Norwood, associate director of admissions for Yale College.
