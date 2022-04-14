ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Annual Clark Fork River cleanup returns

By NBC Montana Staff
NBCMontana
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — The Clark Fork Coalition is hosting its annual...

nbcmontana.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Reno

Nearly 200 volunteers participate in Truckee River cleanup

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Colin Watley didn't spend his Sunday like most people. He was clearing trash that had collected for years from an eight foot deep pit. He was just one of almost 200 volunteers that came to Green Vibe World's Truckee River cleanup.
RENO, NV
WATE

Keep Knoxville Beautiful hosting annual South Knoxville Cleanup event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Keep Knoxville Beautiful is a non-profit that strives to keep Knoxville clean and beautiful. KBB will be hosting their sixth annual South Knoxville Community Cleanup on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The south Knoxville Community cleanup is the non-profit’s largest...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
Missoula, MT
Society
Local
Montana Society
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Man rescued after crash in snowstorm near Flesher Pass

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue found a missing man after his vehicle overturned in a snowstorm on Stemple Pass Road between Helena and Lincoln. A call came in at 3 a.m. for a missing young man in between Helena and Lincoln, according to Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue.
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

I-94 near Billings closed due to snow

MISSOULA, Mont. — Interstate 94 was closed at 4 p.m. Tuesday from Billings to the Montana-North Dakota state line due to extremely heavy snowfall. Drivers are asked not to drive on the Interstate. Continue to check the Montana Department of Transportation road condition website for updated information.
BILLINGS, MT
FOX Carolina

Volunteers needed for annual spring cleaning of Reedy River

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The annual spring cleaning of the Reedy River is just around the corner and organizers are asking for as many volunteers as they can get to help with the project. Friends of the Reedy River are looking for volunteers to help clean up on Saturday,...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Oak Ridger

Obed Volunteer River Cleanup set for March 26

Join in on Saturday, March 26, as Obed Wild and Scenic River partners with Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning, based in Oak Ridge, and the East Tennessee Whitewater Club to host the annual volunteer river-based cleanup. The stream section to be paddled will be determined based on river flow levels...
OAK RIDGE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clark Fork River#Volunteers#Do It Yourself#The Clark Fork Coalition
ABC4

Green River rock and mineral festival returns

GREEN RIVER, Utah (ABC4) – After a two-year hiatus, Green River Utah will be hosting its annual rock and mineral festival again. The festival will take place April 1-3. Activities will include tours of ancient rock art, dinosaur track sites, dinosaur bones, and ghost towns. Green River is home to some of the most impressive […]
GREEN RIVER, UT
ABC6.com

Annual Woonasquatucket River spring herring count set to kick off

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council is gearing up once again for their yearly effort to count herring in the river as they swim upstream to spawn. Alicia Lehrer is the Executive Director of the watershed council. Lehrer says, “Herring are fish that live in the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Montclair Local

Alonzo F. Bonsal Preserve annual cleanup will be Saturday, March 26

The 21st annual cleanup of the Alonzo F. Bonsal Preserve will take place on Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. Participants are asked to enter the preserve at its Riverview Drive entrance and dress for a cleanup. Gloves, bags and waders will be provided. Participants also are asked to bring shovels, spades and wheelbarrows to do planting.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla plans annual spring cleanup event

Residents will be able to dispose of unwanted items, scrap metal and more during the two-day cleanup. The City of Molalla will be hosting its annual spring cleanup event April 29 and 30. Molalla residents can bring bagged garbage, small household items, mattresses and more to Bohlander Field at Shirley Street for disposal. Jason Webber's Countryside Collection will also be onsite to collect tires, scrap metal, car batteries and household appliances. Tires cost $5-$20 for disposal, depending on size and if the rim is included. In previous years, the event has proven to be a success, with over...
MOLALLA, OR
NBCMontana

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Winter storm to impact western Montana through Tuesday

WEATHER ALERT DAY: A late season winter storm will impact western Montana through Tuesday. Impacts include damaging wind and heavy snow. Winds will begin to increase early Monday, with the stronger gusts occurring in the afternoon and evening hours as a strong low pressure system approaches southwest Montana. Gusts topping 50 mph will be possible from northwest Montana to Missoula, and even in the Bitterroot valley. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds, and very choppy lake conditions.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Police find fentanyl pills, powder in Great Falls pickup

MISSOULA, Mont. — Great Falls police searched a man's pickup Wednesday and found more than two grams of fentanyl powder and almost 160 fentanyl pills. Court documents state Jozeph Drummen was implicated during a search of a fellow probationer's phone, which found texts about availability and prices of fentanyl pills.
GREAT FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Hydrologist says Montana is running out of time to catch up on snowpack

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Snowstorms in December meant a lot for snowpack in the Treasure State. “Most of our snowpack that we currently have in Montana was built off the excessive precipitation in December. Mid-January through now, we had record low precipitation in southwest Montana,” NRCS snow survey program hydrologist Eric Larson said.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

HRDC breaks ground on new Bozeman shelter

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The HRDC Warming Center is typically only open from early November through late March, but this year the Bozeman facility did not close its doors. “It's cold right now and our guests, had we not gotten that support, we would have closed our doors on March 31,” said Brian Guyer, HRDC’s housing department director. “So a lot of people who will be warm and safe this evening would have been outside otherwise.”
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center releases end-of-season recap

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center released their end of season recap Wednesday. According to the report, the first recorded avalanche of the season happened on Nov. 7. The most avalanches in a single day occurred on Feb. 6 with eight slides. Forecasters say the winter...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy