ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego law enforcement agencies will no longer investigate their own shootings

CBS 8
CBS 8
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN DIEGO — San Diego law enforcement agencies announced new protocols Wednesday to ensure an agency never investigates its own deadly use of force or a shooting involving an officer. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department will investigate incidents involving the San Diego Police Department, and the police will...

www.cbs8.com

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Law Enforcement Agencies#Unbiases
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy