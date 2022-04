ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Could there be an end to school property taxes for senior citizen homeowners? That’s what a new proposal by lawmakers would do. The Two-Star Relief Program would double the tax relief benefits for recipients of the already existing STAR and Enhanced STAR tax relief program. Homeowners aged 80 and up who qualify for the Enhanced Star Program would not need to pay school property taxes if this bill were to pass.

