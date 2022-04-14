MO Senate Committee Approves Ballot Measure to Overturn Medicaid Expansion

Legislation which would make it illegal to film police officers within eight feet of them is closer to becoming law, despite concerns that it could hinder efforts to document misconduct. “We believe that this bill stacks the deck against the public check on officer misconduct,” Timothy Sparling, a lawyer and legislative advocate for Arizona Attorneys […] The post Republican-backed measure to restrict filming of police officers passes Senate committee appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 29 DAYS AGO