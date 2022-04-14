MO Senate Committee Approves Ballot Measure to Overturn Medicaid Expansion

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Senate Government Committee voted 4-3 along party lines to do away with vote by mail and all early voting in the state even though 89% of the voters cast a ballot by mail in 2020. HB2289 didn’t even get to committee in...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday signed a law that further restricts access to abortions through medication in the state, though the measure will not take effect immediately, pending a federal court case. The law, which cleared the state House and Senate in recent weeks, would make South Dakota...
Just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Senate Bill 612 was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Gov. Stitt was joined by several state leaders and groups who support the abortion bill. Filed by Republican State Senator Nathan Dahm, the bill makes performing an abortion in any situation, other than when the mother's life is at risk, a felony.
(ABC 6 NEWS) - On Thursday, the Senate Veterans Committee approved additional funding for the three new veterans homes coming to Minnesota. The Preston home is expected to be completed by summer 2023. With this new bill, the Preston home would get $6.9 million, Bemidji's new home would get $4.3...
Missouri children would be better protected from lead poisoning under a state legislative bill to require schools to nearly rid their drinking water of the dangerous toxin. The bill, heard Monday by the House Conservation and Natural Resources Committee, would require schools to test drinking water, remove old coolers and filter water where lead is […]
Looks like no mixing of corndogs and hog legs at this year's Tulsa State Fair after all. House Bill 4138, by state Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, which would have legalized firearms at the Tulsa and Oklahoma state fair events, was the only bill on Thursday's floor agenda not brought to the floor for consideration.
Gubernatorial candidate drew an excited crowd on Friday when she made a campaign stop in Albany. Abrams discussed Medicaid expansion for the state as a way of improving health care as well as a means of boosting the state's economy.
Legislation which would make it illegal to film police officers within eight feet of them is closer to becoming law, despite concerns that it could hinder efforts to document misconduct. “We believe that this bill stacks the deck against the public check on officer misconduct,” Timothy Sparling, a lawyer and legislative advocate for Arizona Attorneys […]
On Thursday, the Alabama legislature passed a bill designed to block state and local officials from enforcing rules on firearms issued through presidential executive orders. The bill is awaiting the governor’s signature. The Alabama Second Amendment Preservation Act, SB2, passed the Alabama House 68-28 following an amendment. The state’s...
The Missouri House this week approved an amendment that would allow school districts to hold votes to prohibit transgender girls from playing on girls' sports teams.
The Ohio Supreme Court turned away a fourth set of redistricting plans from the Ohio Redistricting Commission in a 4-3 decision on Thursday, but left the responsibility with the commission to redraw the maps yet again. In a separate announcement, the court also denied requests to hold commissioners in contempt of court for violating court […]
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) plans to sign into law a bill criminalizing abortion at a signing ceremony Tuesday, The Washington Post reports. The bill, which passed the Oklahoma Senate last year and the House earlier this month, bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy. Anyone who performs an abortion could face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000.
