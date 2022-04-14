ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duarte, CA

Sheriff’s investigators search for suspect in Duarte sexual assault

By Travis Schlepp, Chris Wolfe
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SSTb6_0f8m3UCV00

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigators are searching for a man wanted in connection to a sexual assault that took place earlier this week in Duarte.

The attack happened early on the morning of Sunday, April 10, on the 1200 block of Huntington Drive. It was reported to law enforcement the following day, LASD said.

Specific details about the assault are limited, but the Sheriff’s Department said the suspect is a Black man with black hair and brown eyes who is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Investigators are particularly interested in any activity that happened between 2:45 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. within a half-mile of the scene of the assault.

Anyone with security footage or anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area is urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau tip line at 877-710-5273. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duarte, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Duarte, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Sheriff#Lasd#The Sheriff S Department#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
Oxygen

Black Navy Veteran Murdered In Alleged Hate Crime Attack After Going Into Gas Station To Get Quarters For Laundry

A California couple is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting a Black U.S. military veteran in what the state says was a “reprehensible” hate crime. Christine Lyn Garner, 42, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, were arrested after police say they murdered Justin Peoples, 30, at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California on March 15, according to the Tracy Police Department. Several witnesses called 911 shortly after 9:00 p.m. when Peoples was found suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.
TRACY, CA
Herald and News

Police dog sniffs out crystal meth, two men arrested

Two men face drug trafficking charges after a police dog named Trapper sniffed out suspected crystal meth in a car, according to police. The K-9 cop helped police discover the alleged methamphetamine during a search on March 19. Luis Pacheco-Lopez, 40 of Medford, and Daniel Velarde-Medrano of Huntington Park, California,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KTLA

KTLA

46K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy