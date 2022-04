Adam Marcellus, a senior, was named Student of the Month for March by New Brighton Rotary Club. Marcellus has been a high honor roll student for three years, has received the the Presidential Award, was named Best Attorney Mock Trial 2020 at the University of Pittsburgh tournament, was a Beaver County Mock Trial team champion in 2020, and has hit a golf 18-hole and 9-hole school record. His favorite subjects are mathematics and science.

