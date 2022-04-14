Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Northwest Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and southern West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and southern West Virginia. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Mingo The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Mingo County in southern West Virginia South central Lincoln County in central West Virginia Logan County in southern West Virginia * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 345 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Raccoon, or near Pikeville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Williamson, Logan, Chapmanville, Delbarton, Chief Logan State, Holden, Mount Gay-Shamrock, Red Jacket, Chattaroy, Harts, Matewan, West Logan, Mitchell Heights, Mount Gay, Verdunville, Chauncey, Myrtle, Switzer, Blair and Dingess. This includes Route 119 between mile markers 1 and 40. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0