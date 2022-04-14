Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Northwest Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Clinton; Decatur; Delaware; Fountain; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Johnson; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Morgan; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Tipton; Vermillion; Warren Gusty Winds With Showers This Evening Scattered Snow Showers and Squalls Possible Overnight A frontal boundary will sweep across the region late this afternoon and early this evening...with much colder air in its wake. Scattered showers will accompany the front and due to the colder air aloft...may also produce snow pellets or graupel. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph into this evening...which could blow around unsecured objects and make travel more difficult for high profile vehicles especially on north south roadways. Rain will change to snow showers late this evening and overnight...with a few heavier snow squalls also possible. The brief heavier rates of snow with in the squalls combined with gusty winds may produce drastic reductions in visibilities at times overnight. A dusting will be possible in spots by daybreak Saturday...primarily on elevated and grassy surfaces.

BOONE COUNTY, IN ・ 21 DAYS AGO