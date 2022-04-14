ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, WV

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Northwest Fayette by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 01:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boone; Clay; Kanawha; Logan; Mingo; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Raleigh; Roane...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Kanawha, Nicholas, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Fayette; Kanawha; Nicholas; Roane A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN...NORTHWESTERN NICHOLAS...SOUTHEASTERN KANAWHA...SOUTHWESTERN BRAXTON...SOUTHEASTERN ROANE...CLAY AND NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES At 517 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glen, or near Clay, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Clay, Montgomery, Glasgow, Smithers, Gauley Bridge, Pratt, Glen, Birch River, Big Otter, Wallback, Powellton, Harrison, Handley, Nebo, Procious, Swiss, Indore, Ivydale, Pond Gap and Widen. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Logan, Mingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and southern West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and southern West Virginia. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Mingo The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Mingo County in southern West Virginia South central Lincoln County in central West Virginia Logan County in southern West Virginia * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 345 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Raccoon, or near Pikeville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Williamson, Logan, Chapmanville, Delbarton, Chief Logan State, Holden, Mount Gay-Shamrock, Red Jacket, Chattaroy, Harts, Matewan, West Logan, Mitchell Heights, Mount Gay, Verdunville, Chauncey, Myrtle, Switzer, Blair and Dingess. This includes Route 119 between mile markers 1 and 40. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Clinton; Decatur; Delaware; Fountain; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Johnson; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Morgan; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Tipton; Vermillion; Warren Gusty Winds With Showers This Evening Scattered Snow Showers and Squalls Possible Overnight A frontal boundary will sweep across the region late this afternoon and early this evening...with much colder air in its wake. Scattered showers will accompany the front and due to the colder air aloft...may also produce snow pellets or graupel. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph into this evening...which could blow around unsecured objects and make travel more difficult for high profile vehicles especially on north south roadways. Rain will change to snow showers late this evening and overnight...with a few heavier snow squalls also possible. The brief heavier rates of snow with in the squalls combined with gusty winds may produce drastic reductions in visibilities at times overnight. A dusting will be possible in spots by daybreak Saturday...primarily on elevated and grassy surfaces.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Cannon; Cheatham; Clay; Coffee; Cumberland; Davidson; De Kalb; Dickson; Fentress; Giles; Grundy; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Lawrence; Lewis; Macon; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Overton; Perry; Pickett; Putnam; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Van Buren; Warren; Wayne; White; Williamson; Wilson Marginal Fire Danger Conditions and Strong Winds This Afternoon Strong west/northwest winds around 10 to 25 mph and gusting to 40 mph at a few locations will continue this afternoon. The strong winds combined with dry conditions has resulted in marginal fire danger conditions this afternoon as well. Some areas are seeing relative humidity values around 20 to 30 percent so far this afternoon, and will likely spread to other locations by mid afternoon. Winds will calm down this evening and RH values will rise as temperatures cool later today.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 01:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL BENTON AND NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 413 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Springdale, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations in or near the path include Springdale... Lowell Bethel Heights... Goshen Mayfield... Sonora THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, Putnam, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mingo; Putnam; Wayne FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lewis and Clark County and the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to Noon MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Visibility could be reduced to as low as 1/4 mile, at times, in blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulating snow on roads should primarily be confined to areas above 5000 feet elevation during the mid- to late afternoon hours Saturday. Additional light snow is expected Sunday afternoon.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 02:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Baker County; Harney County; Malheur County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TODAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, except 3 to 6 inches over the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph across southern Harney County and southern Malheur County this morning. * WHERE...Harney County, northern Malheur County and Baker County zones. * WHEN...Until noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Panola by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 03:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Monroe; Panola; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Quitman; Tallahatchie; Union; Yalobusha THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 133 TO EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 13 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI CALHOUN CHICKASAW ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MONROE PANOLA PONTOTOC PRENTISS QUITMAN TALLAHATCHIE YALOBUSHA IN NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI UNION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, BATESVILLE, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, COFFEEVILLE, FULTON, HOUSTON, MARKS, NEW ALBANY, OKOLONA, OXFORD, PONTOTOC, TUPELO, AND WATER VALLEY.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Duval by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam AREAS OF FOG WITH VISIBILITY OF 1 MILE OR LESS THIS MORNING Areas of fog are expected this morning through around 9 AM. Some locations are expected to have visibility near a quarter of a mile or less at times mainly from around Palatka northward to Middleburg, Macclenny, metro Jacksonville to around Hillard. Motorists should remain alert for sudden changes in visibility, especially in low spots and near marshes, rivers, creeks or lakes. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southwest Highlands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest Idaho Highlands. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio and central, northern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benton, Carroll, Madison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 04:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Madison; Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Benton County in northwestern Arkansas Northwestern Madison County in northwestern Arkansas Central Carroll County in northwestern Arkansas Northeastern Washington County in northwestern Arkansas * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 404 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Springdale, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Berryville... Eureka Springs Lowell... Green Forest Bethel Heights... Hindsville Rudd... Forum Hobbs State Park... Clifty Withrow Springs State Park... War Eagle Urbanette... Rule Goshen... Metalton Connor... Best HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Owyhee Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Owyhee Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Malheur County. In Idaho, Owyhee Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ this morning to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID

