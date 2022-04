DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas College system is working feverishly to create more space for students looking to earn college credit while still in high school. Some even have the opportunity to earn their associate’s degrees before walking across that high school stage. Construction is slated to begin on the Early College Center on the Brookhaven campus within the next week. Brookhaven President Linda Braddy is a big fan of the early college programs. “The students who are really targeted for recruitment into these high schools are students who might not otherwise go to college,” said Braddy. “So that’s a real opportunity for...

