Morgan County, IL

What’s going on around town today

By Laurie Bosworth
 2 days ago
Today

Produce and Bakery Giveaway: 9 a.m.-noon, Jacksonville Food Center, 316 E. State St. Free | For Morgan County residents.

Free Noon Meal: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The Salvation Army, 331 W. Douglas Ave. | Meals in to-go containers can be picked up at side door.

Walking for Wellness: 12:30-3 p.m., First Christian Church, 2106 S. Main St. Free | Indoor walking program offered year-round Monday-Thursday. For more information, call 217-243-6445.

Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen: 3:30-4 p.m., Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen, 105 E. Dunlap St. Free | Serving meals to go for anyone in need.

Pottery with Kirby Drennan: 5-7 p.m. or 7-9 p.m., The David Strawn Art Gallery, 331 W. College Ave. Tuition: $60 members, $65 non-members. | Six-week sessions begin today. For registration and more information, call 217-243-9390.

Chess Club: 6 p.m., Jacksonville Public Library, 201 W. College Ave. | For more information, go to jaxpl.org or call 217-243-5435.

Friday

Early Closing: Jacksonville Public Library will close at noon while electrical work is completed. The library will reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Produce and Bakery Giveaway: 9 a.m.-noon, Jacksonville Food Center, 316 E. State St. Free | For Morgan County residents.

Free Noon Meal: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The Salvation Army, 331 W. Douglas Ave. | Meals in to-go containers can be picked up at side door.

Community Good Friday Service: Noon, Faith Lutheran Church, 1385 W. Walnut St. Donations accepted. | Jacksonville Area Conference of Churches welcomes speakers and participants from area churches. Donations benefit Porch Light Project. In-person service, available on Facebook or YouTube.

Produce and Bakery Giveaway: 12:30-1 p.m., The Salvation Army, 331 W. Douglas Ave. Free.

To submit items to the calendar, go to myjournalcourier.com and select “calendar,” or email jjcsocial@myjournalcourier.com. Items must be submitted at least 48 hours in advance.

