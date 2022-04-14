ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Bear Creek mourns the passing of a community matriarch

North Dallas Gazette
North Dallas Gazette
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ms. Mature Irving pageant is a big to-do in the northern DFW community. Or, at least it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and hopefully will be again soon. It celebrates the distinguished women who shape the character and direction of the community. In the 2019 iteration, the women who...

northdallasgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Community mourns loss of former Upstate mayor

HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials said Monday that the former mayor of Honea Path, Earl Lollis Meyers, passed away. Multiple officials released statements about the impact Meyers made in the community. “Lollis Meyers was, without question, one of the finest men I have ever known” said Anderson County...
HONEA PATH, SC
KCTV 5

Cass County fire community mourns death of 15-year veteran

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The South Metro Fire District announced that one of its veterans in the department passed away unexpectedly. Captain Jeremy Helling died Sunday afternoon in Overland Park. The department stated he had begun his time with the fire district in June 2006 and had been promoted...
CASS COUNTY, MO
WITN

Community mourns for four marine families

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville only had a single jet running to mourn the loss of Marines killed in an Osprey crash. The city of Jacksonville also displayed a commemorative wreath under the Marine Corps coat of arms at the fountain. “It’s really sad when things...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Dallas, TX
Government
Smoky Mountain News

Meet the Macon Matriarch

The Women’s History Trail (WHT), a project of the Folk Heritage Association of Macon County (FHAMC), adopted an activity in 2018 that continues each March as a part of Women’s History Month. This annual event recognizes a special “WHT Macon Matriarch” and her role as trailblazer to help...
MACON COUNTY, NC
Newnan Times-Herald

Turkey Creek retirement community plan returns

A proposed senior living community on Turkey Creek Road that was rejected by the Coweta County Board of Commissioners last year is back. Last April, the commissioners voted 4 to 1 to deny an application by Freedom Land Holdings to rezone 105 acres along Turkey Creek Road to the county's RRCC – Residential Retirement Care Community district – for a development with 247 single-family homes. The RRCC allows significantly higher density than any of the county's other residential zoning districts, but the homes are restricted to those 55 and older.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
CBS DFW

Hurst, Mansfield ISD, and Hurricane Harbor fined by state environment regulators

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has fined 20 entities a total of $473,275 for violating state environmental regulations, including three in North Texas. The city of Hurst was fined for an unauthorized discharge of untreated polluted water into a creek, TCEQ found killed at least 78 fish. Hurst has since corrected the problem by replacing sewer mains, disposing of dead fish, and containing the contaminated water. The city was ordered to pay a $7,500 fine. Mansfield ISD was fined $18,150 for failing to comply with limits on pollutants in the water. Hurricane Harbor was fined $15,000 by TCEQ for failing to prevent the discharge of pool water treated with high chlorine concentrations into the City of Arlington's storm sewer collection system, which then contaminated Johnson Creek. According to the orders, Mansfield ISD will be required to correct the issue within 130 days. Hurricane Harbor will be required to make changes in 30 days and submit written certification within 45 days. The full orders can be found below:City of HurstMansfield ISDHurricane Harbor
HURST, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Darren Oliver
News Channel Nebraska

Battle Creek school bond officially passes

BATTLE CREEK, Neb. -- The official tally is in, and the Battle Creek school district will be seeing some renovations and additions coming to its educational facilities. According to Madison County election commissioner Anne Pruss, the final tally was made official Thursday afternoon. In total 890 votes were cast, and...
BATTLE CREEK, NE
North Dallas Gazette

Carrying on the work of faith

Elizabeth Woodson is a Bible teacher and author who is passionate about equipping believers to understand the rich theological truths of Scripture. Born on the East Coast, Elizabeth was always passionate about helping people and went to college to study Business. She loved math and accounting and wanted to help use those interests to build up the community. After graduation, she ended up on the West Side of Chicago, working as an accountant for a Medical Clinic. Her finance and accounting work helped provide affordable health care for people in the Lawndale neighborhood. But, an experience at her local church changed her career trajectory.
DALLAS, TX
KTVL

Bear Creek Stewardship will host its annual clean up day

Central Point, Or. — Bear Creek Stewardship program is hosting its first clean-up of the year starting on April 23 as part of a statewide effort of the Adopt-a-River programs. “Keeping the trash out of the creek is beneficial to the water quality," said Amie Siedlecki, natural resources technician...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matriarch#Parks And Recreation#Community Television#Bear Creek#African American#Grand Prairie#Christ
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Special Olympics returns to Upshur County after 3 years

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. WEBXTRA: National Weather Service says Tyler’s Azalea District damage result of straight line winds. Once the positions are filled, District Attorney Andrew Jones says it will naturally take some time to move backlogged cases along. Longview's First United Methodist...
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
North Dallas Gazette

North Dallas Gazette

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
990
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

The North Dallas Gazette provides information and African American community news and events. The communities served include Dallas, Plano, Irving, Richardson, Garland, Frisco, McKinney and North Dallas. The weekly newspaper published each Thursday spotlights Dallas business news also.

 http://www.northdallasgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy