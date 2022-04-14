ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita Springs, FL

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay slated to break ground in 2022

Florida Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing to one of Southwest Florida’s last available stretches of waterfront are The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay. Situated within 500 acres of lush lands and beside the natural beauty of the state’s first aquatic preserve of Estero Bay presents a rare opportunity in a sheltered oasis for the legendary brand, unlike...

naples.floridaweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York YIMBY |

Ritz-Carlton Hotel and Residences Completes Construction at 1185 Broadway in NoMad, Manhattan

Exterior work is complete on the Ritz-Carlton Hotel and Residences, a 45-story skyscraper at 1185 Broadway in NoMad. Designed by Rafael Vinoly and developed by Marriott, Ritz Carlton Hotels, and Flag Luxury Properties, the 580-foot-tall reinforced concrete tower will yield 250 guest rooms spread across 150,000 square feet and 16 one- and two-bedroom penthouse residences on the upper levels. Lendlease is the general contractor for the project, which is located at the corner of Broadway and West 28th Street. The Erin Boisson Aries team at Christie’s International Real Estate is handling the sales of the penthouses.
MANHATTAN, NY
mansionglobal.com

Plot on Florida’s Marco Island Sells to Billionaire Buyer for $10.75 Million

A 4.32-acre waterfront parcel on Florida’s Marco Island has sold for $10.749 million, making it the highest-priced lot sale in the island’s history, and the second-highest residential sale, according to representatives for Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the buyer. The buyer is billionaire and businessman Dennis...
REAL ESTATE
tatler.com

The Ritz-Carlton Fari Islands

The 100 round villas – some over the turquoise water, some on the beach – are made from sustainable wood, with a panoramic sliding glass wall that opens to a curved deck and private pool, and beyond to the shimmering sea. Crisp Frette linen and cool white marble set the tone within, enveloping you in peace that is mirrored by the horizon rippling before you in a seamlessly organic flow. For dining, you can indulge in home-made ravioli with ricotta, artichokes and saffron at La Locanda, melt-in-the-mouth nigiri at Japanese restaurant IWAU, or blue water prawns washed down with Miraval Rosé at the beach shack. The ring-shaped spa (stocked up with Bamford’s organic skincare line) floats on the water, and each treatment room is named after its point on the compass. All around lies the Indian Ocean, which the resident spinner dolphins and hawksbill turtles are lucky enough to call home.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bonita Springs, FL
Business
Local
Florida Business
City
Bonita Springs, FL
Bonita Springs, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Naples, FL
City
Sunrise, FL
WFLA

Florida waiter tipped $1,300 at dinner

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Talk about a great shift! A waiter at 790 on the Gulf received an unexpected tip Wednesday night. A table for 13 who met for dinner, left $100 a person for the tip. The tips totaled $1,300 for the night. The tippers met for the first time as the Emerald Coast […]
DESTIN, FL
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ritz Carlton#Oyster#Fitness#Beauty Salon
94.1 KRNA

Corgi Swims 7 Miles Down the River After Falling Off A Yacht

Earlier in March, Jessica the 1-year-old corgi accidentally fell overboard into the Indian River in Florida and ended up swimming 7 miles to shore. Owner of the corgi, Jon Atwood was helping his mother and stepfather take their yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season. Jon brought his dog, Jessica, as they traveled the Intracoastal Waterway.
ANIMALS
lonelyplanet.com

The 8 best campgrounds in Florida

One of the most biodiverse states in the country, Florida is home to 663 beaches spread across more than 1300 miles of coastline. Millions of acres of public land conserve prairies, wetlands, coral reefs, mangrove forests and river bluffs. With its incredible natural beauty and cooperative weather, it’s no surprise...
TRAVEL
mansionglobal.com

On Florida’s Gold Coast, a Beachfront Mansion Channels the Italian Renaissance

Mar Pietra is an impressive contemporary Italian Renaissance-style compound in the heart of Florida’s Gold Coast. Completed in 2008 after a five-year build, the walled and gated oceanfront home was artfully conceived by acclaimed Delray Beach architect Randall Stofft, with exotic materials and custom finishings by award-winning interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Daily Florida Press

Budweiser Clydesdales visiting Naples, Estero

The Budweiser Clydesdales will make a tour stop today in Naples, and then they’ll visit Hertz Arena and Miromar Outlets on Friday. A cover story in the Neapolitan section of today’s Naples Daily News listed the incorrect days for the Clydesdales’ tour through Southwest Florida. It also left out today’s stop in downtown Naples.
NAPLES, FL
Robb Report

Forget Penthouse Suites. These Solar-Powered Pods Are 5-Star Hotel Rooms That Cruise the Sea.

Click here to read the full article. Overwater bungalows are nothing new, but a motorized hotel suite capable of cruising the high seas certainly is. The brainchild of Pierpaolo Lazzarini, founder of the ever-disruptive Lazzarini Design Studio, the new Pearlsuite is an emissions-free floating adobe intended to revolutionize seaside hospitality. It was designed specifically for fellow Italian outfit Jet Capsule, which specializes in futuristic, sustainable vessels. Ideal for both existing and future resorts, the easy-to-build pod allows hoteliers to increase a property’s number of suites in a matter of weeks at what the design studio says is a very low cost. The pod...
HOME & GARDEN
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Leading National Homebuilder to Complete Buildout of Arden, Award-Winning Master Planned Community in Palm Beach County

WELLINGTON, Fla., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freehold Communities, one of the nations' most vibrant and forward-looking developers of master-planned communities, today announced that it sold the remainder of Arden, its award-winning community situated in Palm Beach County. Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, will now complete the build out of the community.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy