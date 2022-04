The Black Student Success Center (BSSC) at College of the Desert is now open weekly. The center provides support, networking, and mentoring for those on campus and beyond. BSSC is accessible every Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. on the Palm Desert Campus, room 112, next to Beeps Café. According to the school, BSSC members The post College of the Desert’s Black Student Success Center is now open weekly appeared first on KESQ.

PALM DESERT, CA ・ 24 DAYS AGO