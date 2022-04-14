ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Reinhold Messner: when misfortune changes your footing

By Eduardo Scheffler Zawadzki
GreenwichTime
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe avalanche was a flash of snow. A beautiful but extremely dangerous explosion formed by the rock and ice detachments from the walls of Nanga Parbat , the mountain of destiny, the ninth highest on the planet and where the German mountaineer, Reinhold Messner , lost much more than seven of...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reinhold Messner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountaineering#Pakistan#Nepal#Iran#Accident#German
dornob.com

Meteorite is a Mysterious 3-Story Black Cabin in the Forests of Finland

There’s something otherworldly about this jet black cabin emerging from the canopy of a dark Finnish forest, its roofline rising to an irregular point. Fittingly, design studio Ateljé Sotamaa named it “Meteorite,” conjuring mental pictures of a space rock that crash-landed and then revealed itself to be hollow, its interiors just waiting to be explored.
VISUAL ART
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Captured on Camera Emerging From Hibernation

If you’re looking for a bit of happy to kickstart your day, then we’ve got just the thing for you. Outsiders across North America celebrated the first day of spring just a few days ago. Now, we’re anxious to get ready for warmer weather. In addition, some of our wilder companions are awaking from a long winter’s nap. In an impossibly adorable clip, a camera at a British Columbian ski resort caught a local grizzly bear emerging from its den after spending the season in hibernation. Check it out.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Forest officials stunned to find group of baby kangaroos in Indian jungle

Officials in India’s eastern state of West Bengal were stunned to find a group of kangaroos hopping about, an animal largely native to Australia.On Friday, they reportedly found three kangaroos in the forests bordering the state’s Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts, and on the following day, they found the carcass of another kangaroo nearby.The rescued kangaroos had serious injuries and have been sent to the state’s Bengal Safari Park for further treatment.A forest official said an investigation has been initiated to find how the marsupials got there. “They are not present in any zoo in this area. They are part of...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
scitechdaily.com

New Species of Armored Dinosaur Unearthed in China

A new species of armored dinosaur has been described from China. It is the earliest fossil remains from this group to be found in Asia, adding to the understanding of how these curious dinosaurs evolved and spread around the world. Armored dinosaurs are some of the most recognizable dinosaurs, including...
WORLD
BBC

Dog saved from Maentwrog river ravine by mountain rescue

A distraught dog has been rescued from a river ravine by a mountain rescue team. It was heard howling on Sunday by its owner, who called for help after being unable to get close. Members of Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team said they were on the scene, near Maentwrog, Gwynedd, within...
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Why aren't there polar bears in Antarctica?

The Arctic and Antarctica, while similar habitats in some ways, are home to very different creatures. Both poles host a variety of seal and whale species, but only the Arctic is home to Earth's largest bear, the polar bear. Polar bears (Ursus maritimus) and their tumbly cubs can be found...
ANIMALS
People

Netflix Series Narrated by Barack Obama Captures Tiny Cat Species on Camera for the First Time

Discovering a kodkod in the wild can be like trying to find a needle in a haystack, but Barack Obama's new Netflix documentary series pulled it off. Our Great National Parks is a five-part series executive produced and narrated by Barack Obama that premieres on Netflix on April 13. PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the new show, which explores breathtaking national parks on five different continents.
ANIMALS
GreenwichTime

As bullet train service to Fukushima resumes, quake resistance still a question

TOKYO - Passengers arriving on the Tohoku Shinkansen platform at Tokyo and Fukushima stations Thursday -- the day operations resumed along the full length of the line, almost one month after a powerful earthquake -- were greeted by station attendants holding banners. A 60-year-old company employee, traveling from Fukushima Station to Sendai for work, was delighted as he boarded the train.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Dams could prevent beavers lodging in Cairngorms

Beavers' natural expansion into the UK's largest national park could be prevented by hydro dams and challenging terrain, according to a new study. The animals are believed to be only on the fringes of the Cairngorms park. Most of Scotland's beaver populations are found around the Tay and Forth river...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy