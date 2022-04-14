Prep Notebook: Harvey leaving Okolona for East Union

Lamart Harvey believes he has heeded his old high school coach’s advice.

After five seasons as Okolona’s head football coach, Harvey is leaving to be an assistant at East Union. He departs with a record of 30-30, including an 11-3 mark in 2017, when he was named the Daily Journal Coach of the Year.

“My old coach, (Thrasher’s) Willie T. Jackson, always told me, ‘When you leave a place, leave it better than when you found it,’” Harvey said. “I feel good about what we did. We went .500 here, and we got new lockers, and we got three new uniforms in five years. We’ve got practice gear. Before I came here, none of that was here.”

Harvey, 52, is making this move for two reasons: East Union is closer to his home in Saltillo, and the Urchins’ new coach, Brandon Cherry, played at Saltillo when Harvey was an assistant there.

“He’s all pumped up and talking about how I’m going to bring a wealth of knowledge – which I will,” Harvey said. “I’m not coming here to try to step on his toes. I’m going to be a loyal assistant.”

It also doesn’t hurt that East Union has become a Class 2A power in Northeast Mississippi. The Urchins have won four-straight division titles, with an overall record of 33-14 over that span.

Harvey said he has recommended Okolona assistant coach Colbry Latham as his replacement.

O’Briant-Wright promoted

Courtney O’Briant-Wright has been promoted to head girls basketball coach at East Webster.

O’Briant-Wright, 34, has been an assistant the past seven years. She takes over for Jon Ginn, who is stepping down but will continue coaching the boys team.

“I feel like I’ve accomplished one of the goals off my bucket list,” said O’Briant-Wright, who played at East Webster. “It feels real good to be home in a great community where I know the kids, know the parents.”

The Lady Wolverines went 22-8 and reached the third round of the Class 2A playoffs last season. They’ll lose Shanayshia Culpepper and Lauren Graves to graduation but have some good pieces coming back.

“I’m going to be missing two big-time players,” O’Briant-Wright said. “But we’ve got some young girls coming up that I coached in junior high that will probably step in and fill some of those roles.”

Meeks to Kossuth

Former Alcorn Central football coach Matt Meeks has been hired as an assistant at Kossuth, his alma mater.

Meeks was head coach at Central for four years, compiling a record of 10-30, including 4-6 last season. Marty Warren was recently hired to replace him.

Meeks will also help with Kossuth’s powerlifting team.