With springtime fast approaching, Wise County and Norton have plenty of activities and places to keep you busy in 2022. The George Washington and Jefferson National Forests’ Clinch Ranger District has three recreation areas in and near Wise County: High Knob, Bark Camp and Cane Patch. Clinch District Ranger Michelle Davalos said all three sites should be open for the 2022 season, while the district is still seeking a camp host for the Cave Springs Recreation Area in Lee County. All sites feature camping, hiking and day recreation opportunities.

WISE COUNTY, VA ・ 20 DAYS AGO