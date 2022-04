• A bicyclist was transported to Providence Centralia Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Belmont and Borst Avenue at 5:20 p.m. on March 16. The bicyclist was knocked down by the first vehicle, and a second vehicle that didn’t see the bicyclist on the ground in the intersection subsequently ran him over, according to the Centralia Police Department. The bicyclist has since been released from the hospital.

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 28 DAYS AGO