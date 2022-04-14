Ukraine prayer service is Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the war in Ukraine continues, some of Chicago's youngest residents are continuing to call for peace there.CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports from St. Nicholas Cathedral School in West Town with more from the prayer vigil where there were some very powerful moments inside the school just a few hours ago.Students from St. Nicholas not only gathered in song and prayer, but kids from other Catholic schools in the city were bussed in for the assembly.The student-led vigil comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches the one month mark. It also was held ahead of Pope Francis' worldwide...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 25 DAYS AGO