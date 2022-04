More than 340 deaths have been confirmed amid widespread flooding that struck parts of South Africa, including the Durban area, this week. Homes have been destroyed, other buildings have collapsed and infrastructure was wiped out by the flooding and landslides triggered by days of rain in the country's eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, according to the Associated Press. Areas that saw some of the worst flooding reported a month's worth of rain in just one day.

