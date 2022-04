Torrential downpours and flooding have triggered mudslides, killing at least 45 people in South Africa.Water poured through the city of Durban and surrounding areas in KwaZulu-Natal province on Tuesday. Local officials expect the death toll to rise after a number of people were swept away.Several hundred people have lost their homes and belongings, and electricity has been cut off to a number of areas.The city’s port, the largest and busiest in sub-Saharan Africa, and major highways suffered major damage due to sustained rainfall which burst banks of rivers and led to surging waters. Dozens of shipping containers were pictured...

