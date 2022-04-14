ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Sheriff Villanueva Gives Metro Ultimatum on Transit Policing, Will Reassign Deputies

By City News Service
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling the current shared system of policing Los Angeles County's transit system a failure, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday he will pull all his deputies from transit patrol duties on July 1 unless his department is awarded a contract to provide all policing on buses, trains and stations. Pointing...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boyle Heights Beat

Sheriff Villanueva accused of intimidating families of people killed by his deputies

A coalition of groups critical of Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is accusing him of trying to intimidate the families of two people fatally shot by his deputies. The Check the Sheriff coalition, which includes the ACLU and other groups, issued a statement calling on the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission to investigate Villanueva’s actions and to urge the Board of Supervisors to create a mechanism to remove sheriffs from office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Sheriff Villanueva refutes allegations the LASD tried to cover-up deputy neck-kneeling incident

Sheriff Alex Villanueva this weekend was responding after video surfaced that shows a deputy kneeling on a man's neck. The Los Angeles Times obtained the clip and alleged that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was trying hid the incident for fear of bad publicity.The article stated that in March of 2021, an inmate punched deputy Douglas Johnson at the San Fernando jail. The article says that the deputy then pressed his knee on the inmate's neck for three minutes despite the inmate being handcuffed.The Sheriff says the article was likely his political opponent's attempt at "political sabotage." At his reelection kickoff campaign event, Sheriff Villanueva addressed his supporters."Well, if you look at one of the parties trying to push the narrative is the LA Times and one of the other candidates for Sheriff, you have got to take it with a grain of salt," he said. When asked whether he was saying there was no cover-up, he said, "no."The Sheriff says the deputy in question has been relieved of duty. He says the department is waiting for the results of the criminal and administrative investigations to proceed with the case.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
Complex

Over a Dozen L.A. Gangs Are Targeting and Robbing the Rich and Famous, Police Say

The Los Angeles crime surge has made its way to wealthy and predominately white neighborhoods. An LAPD task force say they’ve identified at least 17 gangs in connection to a string of robberies over the past seven months. Authorities tell the Los Angeles Times that a significant portion of these crimes were categorized as “follow-home” or “follow-off” robberies, in which the suspects wait for their targets outside ritzy restaurants, trendy bars, or luxury boutiques, only to follow them home and rob them of their cash and goods.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Willowbrook, CA
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Transit#Public Transit#Police
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC Los Angeles

Teen and Man in 40s Die, Five Others Wounded in Willowbrook Shooting

Two people were killed and five others wounded in a shooting Sunday in the unincorporated Willowbrook area of Los Angeles. The shooting happened about 3 p.m. in the 12200 block of Blakley Avenue, one block off Compton Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Tracy Koerner. “This is really...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Couple Fatally Shot in Venice Home

Two people were shot and killed in a home on Berkeley Drive in Venice. Neighbors say they didn’t hear a thing but detectives are hoping surveillance cameras captured the shooter. “We lost another creative beautiful soul too soon,” said Brad Neal, father of one of the victims. Neal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Family Harassed By Train Passenger During Trip to Bay Area

Two LA area dads are spending spring break answering difficult questions after they say they were harassed on a trip to the Bay Area on an Amtrak train. “Why did that man say you stole me? You didn’t steal me, you adopted me,” Robbie Pierce said his child asked him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Los Angeles

Gilroy Councilwoman Hit With Citations Over Deadly Shooting at Her Home

The city of Gilroy on Monday issued Councilwoman Rebecca Armendariz 10 citations stemming from a deadly Halloween shooting at her home. The citations come following an independent investigation called for by the city after the shooting, which left an 18-year-old dead and another teen suffering serious injuries. The findings were...
GILROY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy