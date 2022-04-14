ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky lawmakers override Gov. Beshear's veto to ban transgender athletes in women's sport

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQp8o_0f8lrdsW00

April 13 (UPI) -- The Republican-controlled Kentucky legislature vote Wednesday to override Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a bill to bar transgender student athletes from playing on girls' sports teams, making it the sixth state this year and the 15th total to institute such a ban.

The Democratic governor last week vetoed Senate Bill 83, also know as the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, stating in a letter that it "most likely" violates the equal protection rights of the Constitution as it discriminates against transgender students.

"More over, Senate Bill 83 bans transgender children from participating in girls' or women's sports without presenting a single instance in Kentucky of a child gaining a competitive advantage as a result of sex reassignment," he said.

The bill had passed the state Senate 26-9 on March 24 after passing the House 70-23 earlier that month with the override passing the Senate 29-8 and the House 72-23 on Wednesday.

Secretary of State Michael Adams then signed S.B. 83 into law with Sen. Robby Mills telling reporters following the legislative session that Wednesday was "a good day for women's sports."

"It re-establishes the integrity of women's sports in the state of Kentucky, both at the high school and middle school arenas and also at the collegiate arenas," he said.

The bill was passed amid a state-level Republican push to ban transgender athletes from competing in women's sports, though the effort has received pushback from Democrats as well as LGBTQ advocates and human and civil rights organizations.

The issue has become more prominent since Lia Thomas became the first openly transgender woman to win a NCAA Division 1 national championship when she took first place in the 500-yard freestyle last month.

The NCAA policy has a sport-by-sport approach to transgender participation that allows for that governing body of each sport to determine criteria while calling for transgender athletic participation.

Riley Gaines, a Kentucky University student athlete who tied Thomas for fifth in the NCAA 200-meter freestyle event, spoke in favor of the bill alongside Mills, stating that while she holds no ill will toward Thomas or any other transgender athlete, they should not be allowed to compete in women's sports.

"We -- and when I say we, I mean the majority of female athletes -- want all people to be able to live as they choose and to be treated with respect. But we cannot ignore the biological and anatomical differences between males and females that are blatantly obvious," she said.

Gaines argued that it is the responsibility of the NCAA to institute changes in order to keep women's sports fair, stating that by allowing biologically born male athletes to switch to compete in women's sports "is not only an infringement on female athletes but a mockery of Title 9," a federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination in schools based on gender.

"It is only a matter of time until one transgender athlete winning a national title turns into three and then into 10 and so on," she said. "Transgender athletes should not be denied of athletic opportunities or success but they do not have a place in female sports if fairness and equity is a priority like it should be."

The enacting of the law was met with swift condemnation from the American Civil Liberties Union and the Human Rights Campaign, which said the ban will harm transgender students in the state.

"Excluding trans students deprives them of opportunities available to their peers and sends the message they are not worthy of a full life," Samuel Crankshaw, the ACLU of Kentucky spokesperson, said in a statement.

Cathryn Oakley, state legislative director and senior counsel at Human Rights Campaign, accused the Kentucky legislature of politicizing children with the bill.

"Kentucky's legislators should never forget that they are culpable for the harm that they are causing to children, who must now bear the weight of even more discrimination," Oakley said in a statement. "The Human Rights Campaign condemns this action by the Kentucky General Assembly and will continue to use every tool at our disposal to fight for the rights all transgender youth and their families."

The Kentucky is the sixth state to pass such a ban this year and the second to do so by overriding a governor's veto.

Late last month, Utah enacted is own version of the law after Gov. Spencer Cox vetoed it early that month.

Comments / 83

Sonja Croney
1d ago

men, which is what they are both in strength and size, should not be able to participate in female sports, it is unfair to the girls competing

Reply(8)
26
Candy Webb
1d ago

I agree Daniel. I liked it better when they stayed in the closet!!!!!!!!

Reply(4)
22
Daniel Osborn
1d ago

they need to start there own sports league

Reply(14)
32
Related
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Society
State
Utah State
WKYT 27

Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board. Tyler Morgan was a music teacher at West Irvine Intermediate School, which teaches third through fifth grade students. He posted a photo of the message on his Facebook page. It reads, “You are free to be yourself with me. You matter.” The message included a rainbow flag and rainbow colors:
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robby Mills
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Transgender People#Transgender Rights#Transgender Children#Racism#Republican#Democratic#Senate#House#State#S B 83
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Alabama legislators pass nation’s first bill making gender-affirming care for trans youth a felony

Alabama’s state legislators gave final approval to a bill that could imprison doctors for up to to a decade for prescribing medical treatments to transgender youth.The bill criminalising gender-affirming care for transgender people younger than 19 years old is the first in the US to make healthcare for young transgender patients punishable by up to 10 years in prison.Senate Bill 184 prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender youth, though Alabama health care providers have repeatedly told legislators that such surgeries were not performed on minors in the state.The legislation – which passed the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
333K+
Followers
54K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy