PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A convicted robber has been sentenced to almost 20 years behind bars for targeting an elderly woman who had just withdrawn money from an ATM. On Thursday, William Anderson, 28, was sentenced to 19 years in prison after he pled guilty to several charges, including the robbery of an elderly person. In October 2018, Anderson reportedly watched the victim use a Placer County ATM and get back in her car when he walked up to the car, opened the passenger door, and grabbed her purse, which was on the seat. The victim grabbed the purse as well, leading...

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO