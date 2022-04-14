ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

McCollum and Pelicans Vets Take Flight and Soar to a Play-In Game Win Over Spurs

By Kyle T. Mosley
Pelicans Scoop
Pelicans Scoop
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o80EN_0f8lpgb700

Veteran players led the way as the Pelicans soared over the Spurs to capture their first Play-In Tournament game.

CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas, and Brandon Ingram led the way as the Pelicans soared over the Spurs to capture their first Play-In Tournament game, 113-103.

View the original article to see embedded media.

New Orleans' veterans took charge and led Coach Green's remarkable young team to defeat San Antonio in front of over 18,000 fans at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.

Coach Green on the team: "...talking to our guys in the huddle. it was just about execution on both ends of the floor and they did that."

Apr 13, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) during the first half of a play-in playoff game at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Pelicans' Big 3

  • CJ McCollum had a 27-point first half and finished with 32 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists.
  • Jonas Valanciunas had a double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds.
  • Brandon Ingram was in foul trouble in the first half and scored 11 points in 10 minutes of action.  He caught fire in the second half, especially during crunch time, and left the contest with 27 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds.

Green on McCollum: "He was great. He set the tone early. He understood the moment And it sort of calmed the rest of the guys down, we just got the ball to him, he may play after play, score, score, and then the rest of the guys that just starting to feed off CJ..."

The Rest of the Nest

Herb Jones did one of his best "Herb Jones" impressions when it counted. The Pelicans defensive star limited the Spurs' star Murray to early foul trouble and 16 points in the game.

Coach Green on the Pels Rookies: "And at one point, I had three rookies on the floor at the same time now, I was nervous as heck with those guys being on the floor, but they, they've worked at it, they've improved and the opportunity to be on the floor."

The Pels' spark plug, Jose Alvarado, did his job and ignited the second-quarter run to have the Pelicans leading by 11 points at halftime. "Grand Theft Alvarado" had a 12-point outing, 3 assists, and 1 rebound.

New Orleans will travel to meet the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference's second round in the Play-In Tournament on Apr. 15.

TNT will televise Friday night's match from Crypto.com Arena.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez, Girlfriend Go Viral At Timberwolves-Clippers Game

On Tuesday night, the first two play-in games for the NBA playoffs took place with two marquee matchups. In the early window, the Brooklyn Nets took care of business against the Cleveland Cavaliers to set up a date with the Boston Celtics. The second game of the night featured a battle between the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: The Best Photos Of Michael Jordan And His Wife

Michael Jordan’s NBA team is playing for its playoff lives on Wednesday night. The Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA’s play-in game on Wednesday night. The winner of this team will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 8 seed, while the loser of this game is eliminated.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Louisiana Basketball
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Lamar Odom Knows Who Lakers Next Head Coach Should Be

Just two seasons removed from winning an NBA championship, Frank Vogel is now unemployed. The Los Angeles Lakers, in the meantime, are seeking out his replacement. Former NBA great Lamar Odom knows who should get the job, and frankly it’s a shocking pick. In speaking with TMZ Sports this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Confirms LeBron James Didn't Call Him After They Met In His Rookie Year: "He May Have Called A Couple Of Times, But Nothing To The Magnitude Of Kobe."

Michael Jordan and LeBron James have never had the closest relationship, with LeBron chasing the GOAT for most of his career to become the greatest of all time himself. NBA insider Jackie MacMullan revealed earlier this year that MJ gave a rookie LeBron James his number but LeBron never really ended up calling him to get his guidance.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Zach Collins
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Play In Game#Pelicans Vets Take Flight#Coach Green
NBC Sports

Payton not sure GP2 will be able to return to Warriors next season

Gary Payton II has played his way into a significant pay raise this offseason. After signing with the Warriors before training camp and earning the 15th and final roster spot heading into the 2021-22 season, Payton's defense and energy off the bench have proven to be integral factors in Golden State's second unit.
NBA
The Spun

Zion Williamson Dunk Video Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

Pelicans star Zion Williamson seems to making some solid strides in his injury recovery. Ahead of tonight’s Play-In matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, the former No. 1 overall pick threw down an incredible 360-windmill dunk with relative ease. Take a look at the dunk here:. While Zion may...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
fadeawayworld.net

2022 NBA Awards Race: Nikola Jokic Wins The MVP Award, Mikal Bridges Is The DPOY

The NBA regular season has come to a close, and some play-in tournament games have already happened. This has been an incredible regular season, with a lot of talented players showing off what they can do on the basketball court. With the conclusion of the season, many fans have been wondering which players will end up winning awards this season.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Miles Bridges Wants To Apologize To The Young Fan Who Got Hit By His Mouth Gard: “Somebody Get Me In Contact With The Young Lady. That’s Unacceptable.”

Last night, the Charlotte Hornets lost to the Atlanta Hawks in their play-in game. This loss marked the second time that the Hornets have failed to win the play-in game, as they lost their play-in game last year as well. It was a frustrating night for the Hornets in Atlanta, as they weren't able to make the postseason despite coming very close. But one moment toward the end of the game showed the extent of that frustration.
ATLANTA, GA
Pelicans Scoop

Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans, LA
248
Followers
93
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the New Orleans Pelicans

 https://www.si.com/nba/pelicans

Comments / 0

Community Policy