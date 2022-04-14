Iowa Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Famer Dean Davis will speak at Brown Bag Briefing today

In the summer of 1979, the Ramones appeared in the musical comedy Rock ‘n’ Roll High School, which is currently streaming on Peacock. It was a record-breaking box office smash and the film’s title track would be the group’s 6th number one single in a row. Coming on the heels of the Ramones’ 1978 breakthrough long player Road to Ruin, it set the stage for 1980’s End of the Century, which, though not quite the artistic masterpiece of its four predecessors, remains the best selling album of all time. In the year 2000, four years after the Ramones’ professional retirement,...

MUSIC ・ 23 DAYS AGO