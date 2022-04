(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa legislature is proposing an amendment to the Iowa Constitution to clarify the line of succession at the top of state government. The Attorney General issued an opinion in 2017 saying Governor Kim Reynolds, who was lieutenant governor at the time, would become acting governor after Terry Branstad resigned. It said she would also continue serving as lieutenant governor. Branstad and Reynolds disagreed and Reynolds named Adam Gregg as her lieutenant governor. Two-thirds of the House and Senate members have now approved the language for the proposed constitutional amendment. The legislature must approve the draft again in 2023 or 2024 before Iowans could vote on the proposed amendment in the 2024 General Election.

