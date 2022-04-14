ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

‘Extremely devastating,’ Neighbors share shock after 10-year-old shot, killed in Henderson, 14-year-old brother charged

By Sasha Loftis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gT38N_0f8lmEga00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Neighbors shared their shock and sadness with 8 News Now Wednesday, after police said a 10-year-old boy was allegedly shot and killed by his 14-year-old brother.

“It’s crazy,” Donald Howsley said. “You just don’t expect it to happen in your neighborhood.”

The devastating situation left the entire neighborhood near Gibson Road and Horizon Ridge Parkway completely shaken.

Police said the 10-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday morning, and his 14-year-old brother is now facing an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Those who live nearby said they can’t believe this could happen.

“Me and my whole family were super surprised and shocked,” neighbor Rebekah Joachim said. “And saddened by it too.”

Joachim said that as a fellow parent, her heart goes out to the family involved.

“If that ever happened to me,” she added. “I don’t know what I would do.”

Neither she nor Howsley knew the children involved or their parents, but he said the area is normally quiet and safe, which makes the incident even more upsetting.

“It’s very unusual to hear that it happens around the corner from your house,” Howsley explained. “Because I have never been this close to something like this happening.”

He and Joachim said they hope to never see anything like this ever happen again.

“That’s extremely devastating,” Joachim concluded. “I can’t even imagine what they are going through.”

The 14-year-old who was charged with involuntary manslaughter was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall on Wednesday. His name and mugshot have not been released because he is a minor.

Henderson Police are investigating this as the city’s second homicide of 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson, NV
Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
WSAV News 3

14-year-old girl charged with involuntary manslaughter of teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 14-year-old girl was charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said Jaylen Olinde was found shot in the 700 block of W. 35th Street on March 13. The shooting happened around 10:30 that morning. The 14-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

South Dakota Man Sentenced to Jail After His Mother Accidentally Served His Weed Brownies at Senior Center

A South Dakota man has to spend time in jail after his mother mistakenly served his weed brownies to senior citizens at a local community center. The Associated Press reports Michael Koranda, 46, has been ordered to spend 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to a felony drug charge. Additionally, Koranda will have to complete two years of probation; pay more than $3,400 in court costs and restitution; and write an apology letter to the seniors who got sick from eating his weed brownies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
8 News Now

Henderson armed robbery suspect found dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police standoff that lasted several hours Monday in a Henderson neighborhood ended with an armed robbery suspect being found dead inside a home. Henderson police said the “death appears to be self-inflicted.” The residents were allowed back into the Fountain Hills Community near Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway. […]
HENDERSON, NV
Law & Crime

Woman and Her Fiancée Sentenced to 22 Years-to-Life for Torturing and Murdering Her 3-Year-Old Son

A woman and her fiancée received sentences of 22 years-to-life for killing her 3-year-old son. Prosecutors say Connie Marie Escamilla, 29, and Kylie Mykaela Ann Beasley, 25, previously blamed each other for Connie’s son Gilbert dying from serious injuries, but they pleaded guilty in December to a count each of second-degree murder, and torture.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
Tri-City Herald

Mom of three shoots and kills her ex-boyfriend after break-in, Nevada police say

A woman shot and killed her ex-boyfriend following an early morning break-in at her home, Las Vegas police told news sources. The mother of three called 911 at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, to report her ex-boyfriend had shattered a window to break into her home in the 2900 block of Seasons Avenue, police told KLAS. Dispatchers heard the man break another window.
PUBLIC SAFETY
8 News Now

8 News Now

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy