‘Extremely devastating,’ Neighbors share shock after 10-year-old shot, killed in Henderson, 14-year-old brother charged

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Neighbors shared their shock and sadness with 8 News Now Wednesday, after police said a 10-year-old boy was allegedly shot and killed by his 14-year-old brother.

“It’s crazy,” Donald Howsley said. “You just don’t expect it to happen in your neighborhood.”

The devastating situation left the entire neighborhood near Gibson Road and Horizon Ridge Parkway completely shaken.

Police said the 10-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday morning, and his 14-year-old brother is now facing an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Those who live nearby said they can’t believe this could happen.

“Me and my whole family were super surprised and shocked,” neighbor Rebekah Joachim said. “And saddened by it too.”

Joachim said that as a fellow parent, her heart goes out to the family involved.

“If that ever happened to me,” she added. “I don’t know what I would do.”

Neither she nor Howsley knew the children involved or their parents, but he said the area is normally quiet and safe, which makes the incident even more upsetting.

“It’s very unusual to hear that it happens around the corner from your house,” Howsley explained. “Because I have never been this close to something like this happening.”

He and Joachim said they hope to never see anything like this ever happen again.

“That’s extremely devastating,” Joachim concluded. “I can’t even imagine what they are going through.”

The 14-year-old who was charged with involuntary manslaughter was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall on Wednesday. His name and mugshot have not been released because he is a minor.

Henderson Police are investigating this as the city’s second homicide of 2022.

