Hornets’ Miles Bridges appears to hit young girl with his mouthpiece after ugly loss

This was a frustrating night for the Charlotte Hornets and especially Miles Bridges.

Bridges’ frustration boiled over with about 6¹/₂ minutes to go in Charlotte’s 132-103 blowout loss to the Atlanta Hawks when he complained so vehemently about a goaltending call that he picked up two quick technicals and was ejected.

Then, with a Hawks fan yapping at him on the way to the locker room, the Hornets player wildly threw his mouthpiece and appeared to strike a young girl who was simply watching the scene.

Bridges went on Twitter shortly after the game looking to make amends.

“Somebody get me in contact with the young lady,” he said. “That’s unacceptable.”

Bridges said he’ll accept whatever punishment he gets from the league.

“I was upset about a call, a couple of calls really,” he said. “I let my temper get the best of me. It was definitely the wrong thing to do.”