ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Chihuahuas defeat OKC Dodgers, 4-3, for second win in a row

By Colin Deaver, El Paso Chihuahuas
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eUGV7_0f8lkXHZ00

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 4-3 Wednesday night, moving their home record to 2-0 this season. Chihuahuas outfielders Brent Rooker and Trayce Thompson both homered for the second straight night in the win.

El Paso starter Aaron Leasher allowed just one run in five innings to earn his first Triple-A win. Leasher has allowed three runs in his first nine innings pitched this season. Chihuahuas relievers Heath Fillmyer and Jordan Brink both followed Leasher with scoreless outings.

Fillmyer pitched out of a no-out, bases loaded jam in the sixth inning without any runs crossing. Brink’s 1-2-3 eighth inning took only eight pitches.

Matthew Batten reached base three times in El Paso’s leadoff spot Wednesday and has three consecutive multi-hit games. Thompson went 2-for-4 and homered in the first two road games and first two home games of the season.

Game three of the series is Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Jesse Scholtens will make his second start for El Paso; Beau Burrows gets the nod for OKC.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

UTEP Football wraps up spring season with showcase at the Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP Football put a cherry on top to their spring season with their spring showcase at the Sun Bowl on Friday. Fans got the chance to get a sneak peek of this year’s edition of the Miners’ football team as they team had one more session to cultivate everything the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man dies in fiery East El Paso hit-and-run crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say a man is dead following a fiery hit-and-run crash in East El Paso early Sunday morning. It happened around 5:50 a.m. on I-10 Eastbound near the Hawkins exit, where police say the drivers of a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette and a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe were driving east […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Chaparral woman arrested in Christmas Eve stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Chaparral woman is behind bars Monday, arrested after a Grand Jury indicted her for Attempted Murder after a brutal 2021 Christmas Eve stabbing attack on her boyfriend. 26-year-old Shelby Alexandra Delgado was arrested for the Christmas Eve stabbing attack on 30-year-old Luis Hinojosa. According to an El Paso Police […]
EL PASO, TX
WDEF

Padres Manny Machado Mashes Braves With 5 Hits in 12-1 Victory

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Joe Musgrove pitched 6 2/3 brilliant innings for his hometown Padres against defending World Series champion Atlanta, Manny Machado homered for his career-high fifth hit and rookie C.J. Abrams hit his first homer for San Diego in a 12-1 rout in its home opener. The sellout crowd of 44,844 at Petco Park gave Musgrove a standing ovation as he came out of the game with two outs in the seventh and then roared after Machado hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the inning. Machado went 5 for 5, scored four runs, had two RBIs and stole two bases.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
NBC Sports

Dodgers’ Kershaw pulled seven innings into perfect game

Dave Roberts is concerned with the long game – not a perfect one. Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw tossed seven perfect innings against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday before his day was over. Despite needing just 80 pitches to get through those seven innings, Roberts turned to Alex Vesia out of the bullpen to start the eighth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Dodgers face off tonight against the Reds in Dodger Stadium home opener

Baseball is back tonight at Dodger Stadium!The Dodgers will play their first game at Dodger Stadium of the season Thursday night against the Reds. The home opener at Chavez Ravine is not just Dodger Stadium's first game this year, but also the start of the team's 60th anniversary year.The home opener comes just a day after Clayton Kershaw threw seven perfect innings for a 7-0 shutout of the Twins in Minnesota. The three-time Cy Young Award winner struck out 13 and threw 80 pitches before he was pulled by Manager Dave Roberts. The win completed a two-game sweep of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTSM

Chihuahuas drop first game of 2022 season, 11-3 at Express

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Round Rock’s Leody Taveras went 5-for-5 in the Express’ 11-3 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Friday night at Dell Diamond. Taveras was the first player to collect five hits against El Paso since Round Rock’s Alex DeGoti on August 7, 2019. El Paso leadoff hitter Luis Liberato went 2-for-5 with […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trayce Thompson
Person
Brent Rooker
Person
Heath Fillmyer
KTSM

Reports: MacKenzie Gore could make MLB debut on Friday for Padres

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – MacKenzie Gore was supposed to start for the El Paso Chihuahuas on Thursday night at Southwest University Park against the Oklahoma City Dodgers. It appears, however, that the left-handed flamethrower will have bigger fish to fry. San Diego’s top pitching prospect, Gore joined the Padres in San Francisco on Tuesday […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Queen scores career-high 44 points in game 1 of NBA G-League Finals

EDINBURG, Texas (KTSM) – After being crown the NBA G-League MVP last week, Trevelin Queen continues to prove that he deserves an NBA contract. Queen, who starred at New Mexico State from 2018-2020, had a career night in the biggest game of the season for the G-League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday evening. Playing […]
EDINBURG, TX
KTSM

Early morning crash closes I10 East at Hawkins for hours

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – An early-morning wreck closed a portion of I10, while the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) continues to investigate the cause of the crash. According to EPPD officials, the wreck happened shortly before 6 a.m., at the Hawkins on-ramp on I-10 East. At least two vehicles were involved in the wreck, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Rodriguez’ walk-off home run gives Chihuahuas 7-5 win over Dodgers

EL PASO, Texas – Aderlin Rodriguez hit a game-ending three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday, as the El Paso Chihuahuas came back to beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 7-5. It was El Paso’s third consecutive win. Rodriguez also hit a three-run homer in the first inning and finished the game […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Paso Chihuahuas#Jordan#1 2 3#Okc Dodgers#The Oklahoma City Dodgers#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

Queen named NBA G-League Finals MVP as RGV Vipers win championship

WILMINGTON, DE. (KTSM) – Former New Mexico State star Trevelin Queen led the Rio Grande Valley Vipers to an NBA G-League Championship on Thursday night, 131-114 over the Delaware Blue Coats. After scoring a career-high 44 points in game one of the best-of-3 series on Tuesday, Queen followed it up with 24 points in game […]
WILMINGTON, DE
KTSM

Parkland wide receiver Demarion Crest receives two DI football offers

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) — In a span of 24 hours, the name of Demarion Crest is one that two NCAA division one football schools have on their recruiting list. Crest, a student-athlete at Parkland High School, announced that he received offers to play at the college level from Texas Tech and New Mexico State. Last […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

NM State Drops Series Finale to Sacramento State

LAS CRUCES, N.M. –  The NM State baseball team took to the ‘Skew on a windy Sunday afternoon to close out the three-game series against Sacramento State, dropping the contest 14-6. The Hornets jumped on Ian Mejia early, taking a quick 3-0 lead off a three-run blast to center field. Mejia would recover quickly, striking out the next two batters.    […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTSM

UPDATE: Two pedestrians struck, killed crossing freeway

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Two pedestrians are dead after an early morning collision in Central El Paso. According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), officers were dispatched to I-10 East at Porfirio Diaz, where officials initially said a vehicle struck a man crossing I10. By Sunday afternoon, EPPD officials revealed that two persons […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
KTSM

Northeast stabbing sends man to hospital; one detained

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials continue to investigate a stabbing in Northeast El Paso. According to the EPPD, officers with their Northeast patrol unit were sent to the 10500 block of Dyer at shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 10. Once on scene, officers detained at least one person. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTVZ

Alcantara sharp, Marlins win home opener over Phillies 4-3

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings, Joey Wendle had two RBIs and the Miami Marlins won their home opener by downing the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3. Garrett Cooper hit his first home run of the year, while Jesús Sánchez had two hits and an RBI for Miami. Alcantara gave up seven hits, struck out five and walked one. Bryce Harper drove in three runs and J.T. Realmuto had four hits for the Phillies, who have lost three straight and four of five following a 2-0 start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy