Chihuahuas defeat OKC Dodgers, 4-3, for second win in a row

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 4-3 Wednesday night, moving their home record to 2-0 this season. Chihuahuas outfielders Brent Rooker and Trayce Thompson both homered for the second straight night in the win.

El Paso starter Aaron Leasher allowed just one run in five innings to earn his first Triple-A win. Leasher has allowed three runs in his first nine innings pitched this season. Chihuahuas relievers Heath Fillmyer and Jordan Brink both followed Leasher with scoreless outings.

Fillmyer pitched out of a no-out, bases loaded jam in the sixth inning without any runs crossing. Brink’s 1-2-3 eighth inning took only eight pitches.

Matthew Batten reached base three times in El Paso’s leadoff spot Wednesday and has three consecutive multi-hit games. Thompson went 2-for-4 and homered in the first two road games and first two home games of the season.

Game three of the series is Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Jesse Scholtens will make his second start for El Paso; Beau Burrows gets the nod for OKC.

