MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two theatre faculty members at Murray State University recently had their plays performed at national venues. Sweetpea and Me by Professor Lissa Graham-Schneider was performed at the Rockford New Words Festival at the West Side Show Room in Rockford, Ill., and My Head Hurts by Associate Professor Daryl Phillipy was a featured workshop play at the Scawwy Howwow Theatre in New York, New York.

MURRAY, KY ・ 28 DAYS AGO