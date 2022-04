Kentucky (20-13) defeated Bellarmine (6-26) 11-1 in seven innings on Tuesday, a much needed bounce back win after a staggering 17-3 loss in College Station, Texas. While the Knights are not quite up to par with the Texas A&M Aggies before them, or Missouri after them for that matter, the game was still significant for a number of reasons, most notably in how key players within the rotation and batting order performed.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO