Politics

Reaction to Ravnsborg Historical Impeachment

KEVN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday. Senior...

www.blackhillsfox.com

KELOLAND TV

Impeachment billboards still drawing ire from lawmakers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lawmakers targeted by a series of billboard messages regarding the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg plan to seek more action regarding who is behind the funding. House Speaker Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham) told KELOLAND News the five legislators named on the billboards plan to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

In the Senate race between Val Demings and Marco Rubio, the Florida Dem is doing her part to keep up cash-wise.

The race between Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is heating up — on the fundraising front in particular. Follow the money: Demings is behind Rubio according to her most recent FEC filings, with $20.7 million in total contributions and $8.1 million in cash on hand. In the lead is Rubio, with $24.3 million in total contributions and 10.5 million cash on hand.
FLORIDA STATE
News Break
Politics
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
KEVN

South Dakota House votes to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, 36 to 31

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota House of Representatives has impeached Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. The vote took place just after noon Tuesday, following nearly an hour of debate over whether Ravnsborg’s actions related to a fatal car crash in September 2020 warranted the action. Republican lawmakers met behind closed doors prior to the floor debate for almost two hours to discuss Ravnsborg’s fate as well.
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Difficult to track money for impeachment billboards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans might never know for sure who raised the money for billboard messages attacking five state lawmakers and calling for state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s impeachment. South Dakota’s campaign-finance laws are one possible reason. Federal laws on not-for-profit organizations, such as Dakota...
ELECTIONS
KEVN

Prescribed fire planned at Devils Tower National Monument

DEVILS TOWER, WY. (KEVN) - Officials at Devils Tower National Monument announced that they plan to conduct a prescribed burin some time in the next few weeks. The monuments Superintendent Amnesty Kochanowski said in a statement that the burn is designed to “restore the natural process of fire to the ecosystem and reduce the build-up of dead and dried fuels.”
POLITICS
Fox News

MSNBC’s Wallace agrees with Democrat lawmaker, second trimester abortion bans ‘extreme’ ‘grotesque’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace was in total agreement with her Democrat guest on Thursday that Florida’s 15-week-abortion ban was "extreme" and "grotesque." The bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., prohibits abortions after 15-weeks of pregnancy, which is during the second trimester of pregnancy. Recent polls show the majority of Americans believe that abortions should be illegal once in the second trimester.
FLORIDA STATE

