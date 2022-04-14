Prep roundup: Decatur girls dominate tennis sectional

Everyone on the Decatur girls tennis team is heading to the state tournament in Mobile next week.

The Red Raiders dominated the sectional held Tuesday and Wednesday at Point Mallard. Every player won a championship.

Taking sectional championships were No. 2 Abby Glover, No. 3 Dawson Fite, No. 4 Emma Tapscott, No. 5 Vivi Blakely and No. 6 Mary Bibb Pylant. No. 1 Anna Harbin was runner up at No. 1 singles.

In doubles, the championships went to Harbin/Glover at No. 1, Fite/Tapscott at No. 2 and Blakely/Pylant at No. 3.

The Decatur boys placed third at sectional. Advancing to state are Hampton Dement at No. 1. Dement and Brady Mann qualified for state at No. 1 doubles.

Hartselle boys finish second: The Hartselle boys are headed to the state tournament. Members of the team are Eli Terry, Spencer Ambrose, Logan Crouch, Landon Robinson, Ben Carnes, Marc Cera and Zeke Priola.

Terry/Carnes won at No. 2 doubles. Robinson won at No. 4 singles. Crouch at No. 3 and Carnes at No. 5 made it to the finals.

Golf

Wisener wins at Canebrake: Hartselle’s Tristin Wisener was the low medalist in a tournament held at Canebrake in Athens on Monday.

Wisener shot a 67. Hartselle finished fourth with a 304. Other Hartselle scores had Chandler Voss at 75, Easton Agee at 81, Garrett Styles at 81 and Garrett Little at 87.

Hartselle finished fourth behind Haleyville (294), Athens (296) and Cullman (299).

Wisener finished third overall Tuesday in the Bob Jones Invitational with a 68.

Baseball

Saint John Paul II 9, Priceville 0: The Bulldogs were held to four hits while making four errors in the Class 4A, Area 13 contest.

Softball

Lauderdale County 4, Elkmont 2: Abby Broadway struck out 10 in five innings, but it wasn’t enough to get the win. Elkmont was held to three hits, two by Lilly Lowery.

Soccer

Danville girls 7, Fairview 0: The Hawks made the most of Senior Night on Tuesday with the big win. Angel Boston scored five goals. Preslie Tinker and Layla Sherrill each added a goal. Elisabeth Hand had two saves.

Danville boys 4, Fairview 0: Justin Hanline had two goals and an assist. Jojo Whisenant also had two goals. Kevin Castillo recorded five saves.

Both Danville teams play final matches on April 19 vs. Saint Bernard. The boys need to win to advance to state. The girls have already qualified.