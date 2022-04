PANAMA CITY BEACH — Expected to be a "game changer" for Bay County, a new $41 million indoor sports complex will be the third major athletic facility in the Panama City Beach area. Approved by the Panama City Beach Tourist Development Council on Friday, the 112,000-square-foot facility will be built on Chip Seal Parkway across from the Publix Sports Park on the Beach's east end. ...

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL ・ 24 DAYS AGO