CIDRAP launches a communication toolkit for antimicrobial resistance

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL (04/13/2022) - The Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy Antimicrobial Stewardship Project (CIDRAP-ASP) at the University of Minnesota announced today that it has launched a communication toolkit for antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The AMR Communication Toolkit, which includes posters, infographics and a video, defines AMR, explains how...

Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
Fortune

A more contagious variant of Omicron is sweeping across America, but it doesn’t come close to the original’s severity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since March, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, known as stealth Omicron, has been the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It now makes up 86% of total cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Distinct increase in antimicrobial resistance genes among Escherichia coli during 50 years of antimicrobial use in livestock production in China

Antimicrobial use in livestock production is linked to the emergence and spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), but large-scale studies on AMR changes in livestock isolates remain scarce. Here we applied whole-genome sequence analysis to 982 animal-derived Escherichia coli samples collected in China from the 1970s to 2019, finding that the number of AMR genes (ARGs) per isolate doubled-including those conferring resistance to critically important agents for both veterinary (florfenicol and norfloxacin) and human medicine (colistin, cephalosporins and meropenem). Plasmids of incompatibility groups IncC, IncHI2, IncK, IncI and IncX increased distinctly in the past 50 years, acting as highly effective vehicles for ARG spread. Using antimicrobials of the same class, or even unrelated classes, may co-select for mobile genetic elements carrying multiple co-existing ARGs. Prohibiting or strictly curtailing antimicrobial use in livestock is therefore urgently needed to reduce the growing threat from AMR.
AGRICULTURE
beckershospitalreview.com

The Great Resignation: 7 ways healthcare organizations are working to improve provider retention

Crushing burnout combined with a fiercely competitive labor market has led to a perfect storm for the healthcare industry. Since mid-February 2020, nearly one in five healthcare workers have walked away from their jobs. Meanwhile, Medscape reports that 20 percent of physicians have thought about leaving medicine to pursue nonclinical careers. According to Medscape, burnout is the top factor leading physicians to consider a career change.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Rethinking Boosters and Personal Responsibility as Pandemic Enters New Phase

Although the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging in parts of the world, it appears to be edging toward an endemic phase. As such, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulators are looking at revising the current vaccine strategy and emphasizing that individuals need to start considering their own risk tolerance in their personal behaviors. For that and more, continue reading.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Healthcare’s Data Readiness Crisis: Triage vs. Transformation

– Healthcare leaders have high aspirations for digital transformation, but a lack of data readiness threatens their ability to execute, according to a new research conducted by Morning Consult and commissioned by Innovaccer. – The 35-page report, “Healthcare’s Data Readiness Crisis: Triage vs. Transformation,” reveals that the overwhelming majority of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pymnts.com

Korean FinTech BankSalad Launches HealthTech Service

Korean FinTech BankSalad has expanded beyond its financial data platform to enter the world of health technology. As Korea Tech Desk reported Monday (April 11), the company — run by the startup Rainist — has launched “Find My Dangerous Disease,” a service that offers statistical incidence rates of potential diseases using personal health data.
ASIA
hackernoon.com

Wearable Devices Let Patients Take the Lead on their Health Journey

The key in improving health literacy lies in the un-digital design thinking of digital health solutions. Digital health is here to remain and to develop even further, and this is an excellent thing. We should not leave patients stranded and give them a product dictated only by our dreams and assumptions. Collaboration and the human connection are the key pillars of digital health expansion.
ELECTRONICS
scitechdaily.com

Risks of Counterfeit Medications Are Rising: New Technology Could Spot Fakes With a Smartphone App

Edible, fluorescent silk tags can suss out fake medications. Recent developments such as the explosion of online pharmacies and supply chain issues have made it easier for counterfeiters to profit from fake or adulterated medications. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Central Science have created edible tags with fluorescent silk proteins, which could be placed directly on pills or in a liquid medicine. The codes within the tags can be read by a smartphone app to verify the source and quality of these pharmaceuticals.
ELECTRONICS
Washington Examiner

Rationing comes to Medicare

Earlier this month, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced that Medicare would cover Aduhelm, the first Alzheimer's medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration in nearly two decades. But just a tiny subset of beneficiaries with the neurodegenerative disease will be covered. The agency's decision to more...
HEALTH

