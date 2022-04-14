ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Walz-Flanagan Campaign Raises $1 million in Q1

 2 days ago

ST. PAUL, MN -- Today, April 13, the Walz-Flanagan campaign announced that it raised over $1 million during the first quarter of 2022 and has over $4.1 million in cash-on-hand heading into spring. The average donation...

