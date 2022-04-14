ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Marathon, Boston Strong--Through Native Roots

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two turbulent years, the 126th Boston Marathon returns to its traditional start on the third Monday in April, and Native runners from across Indian Country will be competing. Much of the early history of the Boston Marathon has strong ties to Indian Country. Native runners would take on...

NH, Boston TV Meteorologist Mish Michaels Dies at Age 53

Longtime Boston television meteorologist Mish Michaels, who got her television career started in New Hampshire, died this week at the age of 53. Michaels worked at WMUR in the early 90s before joining WHDH in 1992, and then moved to WBZ TV according to her Linkedin page. She had also started a line of clothing called Natural Cloud Cover, which was described as "organic clothing for the weather watcher in every kid."
Photos: St. Patrick's Day parade rolls through Boston

St. Patrick's Day Parade-Boston U.S. Navy Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell, commander of the U.S.S. Constitution, waves while marching in the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Boston's South Boston neighborhood. The traditional parade was held Sunday in the neighborhood for the first time since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP)
Check Out Jerry Remy Commemorative Patches Given To Red Sox Media

The Boston Red Sox continue to honor the memory of longtime legendary broadcaster and former player Jerry Remy. Prior to Boston’s home opener Friday against the Minnesota Twins, members of the media were given a commemorative patch in dedication of the lasting impact Remy made on the organization. “On...
Red Sox Home Opener Kicks Off Busiest Weekend In Boston Since 2019

BOSTON (CBS) – It all starts on Friday afternoon with the Red Sox home opener, and after that, Boston businesses are in for the potential busiest weekend they’ve seen in years. Four Red Sox games, a Bruins game, a Celtics playoff game, the B.A.A. 5k, and of course, the pinnacle event: the Boston Marathon on Monday. Combined, these events alone could bring more than 700,000 people to the city. This weekend, it’s estimated that the Greater Boston economy could bring in $200 million or more. “Unbelievable,” said Joe Hicks, the Director of Operations for Game On and Bleacher Bar in the Fenway neighborhood. “I don’t think we’ve ever had a weekend like it with Opening Day, Marathon Monday on the same day, not to mention Saturday and Sunday games. We are hitting the ground running. It’s going to be great.” He said after more than two years working through COVID-19 restrictions, the anticipated busy unrestricted weekend is more than welcomed. “It means everything for the business,” Hicks said. “We are not only back to normal, but we are booming and it’s very exciting and you know the people in this neighborhood, the business owners, we all deserve it.”
Topeka High sends off Assistant Principal to race in Boston Marathon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students, staff, administrators and the Superintendent all saw Topeka High Assistant Principal Rob Hays off as he heads to run in the Boston Marathon. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says Rob Hays, assistant principal at Topeka High School, will run in the 126th Boston Marathon - the oldest marathon in the nation.
Planning A Trip To Fenway To See The Sox? Expect Some Big Changes

Great news for all of you Boston Red Sox fans here in Berkshire County! If you were maybe planning a trip to Fenway Park during the 2022 baseball season, prepare yourself. There have been some changes and some big improvements. For whatever reason(probably due in some part to nostalgia, I'll...
In low-top Keds and without enough water, a young Michael Dukakis ran the Boston Marathon

In 1951, a 17-year-old Dukakis took to the course before leaving for college — and met his future wife for the first time as a bonus. More than 70 years ago, then 17-year-old Michael Dukakis set out to run the Boston Marathon. After all, as a senior in high school, it was his last chance to compete in the historic race before leaving for Swarthmore College.
Hamilton Woman Driving Boston Marathon Runners To Starting Line For 22 Years

HAMILTON (CBS) — For the last 22 years, Linda Heitz has been helping runners get to the starting line of the Boston Marathon. “We all have a job to do here. And my job is to get you to the start line. Your job is to get to the finish. And I’m wishing you the very best of luck,” said Heitz. The Hamilton woman says during the nearly hour long trip from Boston to Hopkinton, she gets to know her passengers. “It’s a long ride. You get a chance to talk to a lot of the people, especially the ones that are right...
Rocco Baldelli Feeling Right at Home in Fenway Opener

The Woonsocket Rocket was back home for the Fenway Park home opener Friday. The native Rhode Islander is in his third year as manager of the Minnesota Twins, the Red Sox opponent. His Twins beat Boston 8-4 in the opener of a four game weekend series.
