House of Lepore busts out of the dollhouse and onto the Cheer Ups stage

Tick tock, tick tock. Somewhere in space-time, there's a countdown: at 4:20pm on April 20 (4:20 4/20), Meow Wolf will be announcing ... something. The cosmic clock is over at texasportals.com, with an ominous one-eyed psychedelic cowboy boot blinking into eternity. Speculation and prognostication points to the possibility that the revelation will be of a Texas location for the Santa Fe-based art collective and their interactive mega-installations. Where would that site be? A filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation uncovered by busy Redditors shows that Meow Wolf is planning a $2 million investment at Grapevine Mills Mall in the DFW Metroplex. That would be a shift in plan, since the creators of the world-famous House of Eternal Return did tell the Chronicle back in 2018 that they were working with developers in the ATX to find a suitable location. Plus, they have a long history here, having debuted their documentary Meow Wolf: Origin Story at SXSW that same year, and collaborated with Austin's own Rooster Teeth on a series, The Weird Place.

