ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Celebrate 4/20 With These Inclusive Local Cannabis Products

By Jessi Cape
Austin Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the draconian, Republican-led Texas governing body is sittin' pretty as one of the slowest states to legalize, cannabis consumers are green with envy about the April 1 rec sales in New Mexico. (We see you crossing the border to stand in line, Lubbock!) And a majority of those folks –...

www.austinchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Rush Bowls Continues National Expansion Through Innovation and Entrance into New Markets

Pioneer in Blended Fruit Bowls and Smoothies Expects 50 Locations Open by End of 2022. DENVER, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Bowls – the fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl – is looking to continue its rapid national expansion and have 50 locations open by the end of 2022. The brand hopes to achieve this goal through continued innovation and the opening of at least a dozen new locations in states such as Colorado, Texas and Florida. Rush Bowls also intends on opening its first locations in Minnesota, Alabama, and Louisiana this year.
FOOD & DRINKS
Austin Chronicle

Honoring the Activist Who Sparked the Integration of Barton Springs Pool

Barton Springs Pool, one of Austin's most iconic and beloved places, was segregated along with Zilker Park until 1962. As an Austin High School senior in 1960, Joan Means Khabele became the first Black person to jump into the pool in an act of protest, which led to swim-ins at the pool that paved the way for integration.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
New Mexico State
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
Austin Chronicle

Lone Star Riverboat

This ol' paddlewheel gently takes passengers for a one-and-a-half hour cruise up and down Town Lake. Sunset and bat-watching cruises are popular faves. Call for times, rates, and seasonal schedule.
LIFESTYLE
Austin Chronicle

Pimping Art, Roasting Beans, Milking Oats: The Dear Diary Story

Longtime Austinite and creative community familiar Amalia Litsa opened her vegan coffee shop Dear Diary, part of a revitalized retail strip near the corner of 12th & Chicon, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was starting. She and business partner Joshua Adrian struggled to keep the place going through months and...
AUSTIN, TX
WWD

Meridian Brands Buys Apparel Producer HMS

Click here to read the full article. Meridian Brands has made its move and bought HMS Productions, a mainstay in the business of designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distributing branded and private label women’s apparel. Although the private label apparel business has been flying under the radar for some time as companies push brands more than ever and focus on going direct to consumer, there is clearly still opportunity in the category.More from WWDThe Standout Fashion Looks From the 2022 CMT Music Awards: PHOTOSA Look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Couple Style: See the PhotosHarry Styles' Most Fashionable Moments: See the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Cannabis Shop#Republican#Brightfield Group
Austin Chronicle

Faster Than Sound: Inside a Competition to Become Musician-in-Residence at a Luxury Apartment Complex

I felt considerably terrible on April 5 when my landlord pointed out I had forgotten to pay rent. I felt considerably more terrible than I would have when I moved in five years ago, as my rental feels much more valuable now. According to apartment agency Zumper's March data, the median monthly cost for a one-bedroom residence in Austin is now $1,570, an increase of over 30% from last year.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

City Offers Pennies, Not Dollars, to Austin EMS

Five months after the Austin EMS Association asked for a $7 per hour increase to the base wage of $19.56 per hour paid to entry-level medics, the city of Austin has presented a counteroffer – a 39 cent per hour increase in the first year of the four-year contract.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: The Cost of “Whatever It Takes”

For 30 years, Austin civic leaders and scenesters negotiated among themselves, and then with the larger community, within a frame of scarcity where mobility investments were concerned. (Well, really, where lots of things were concerned; it's a big reason why all sorts of big ideas have taken decades to become real.) We obviously need the best transit system possible to unlock the gridlock that has been torturing the city and region since the 1990s – that is, possible with whatever money was left over after the road network used by private car owners driving alone was built out to everyone's satisfaction. That wasn't enough money to actually meet the needs of the traveling public, so it was easy for critics to torpedo such plans, on several occasions, with slogans like, "Costs too much, does too little." Even the town's biggest transit boosters had to at least tacitly agree with the second part, as long as there was no way to guarantee that incremental progress toward a complete transit system was going to continue, and not stall out for a decade as it did after voters approved the Capital MetroRail Red Line in 2004.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Sydney
Austin Chronicle

Listen to This: Nick Garza’s Get Along Goes “Out of Her Mind”

For nearly a decade, Nick Garza held down banjo in Hello Wheels, but in 2019, as that raucous folk quartet slid to the backburner, he returned to guitar and formed the Get Along, allowing him to dig deeper into his San Antonio roots with a hard honky-tonk sound laced with heavy conjunto influence.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Austin Chronicle

Public Notice: Spring Is Busting Out ...

Free pot at the Governor's Mansion! That's the promise on the sign someone posted outside our office, and I don't think they mean the gardening variety. The idea is to "Smoke Ring the Governor's Mansion," as the sign says, at 4:20pm on 4/20 (next Wednesday), with signs, banners, bull horns, and pot smokers, presumably to protest the resident there and to agitate for more appropriate, sane, realistic, logical, humane, fiscally sound – pick the adjective you want; they're all applicable – marijuana laws.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. sustainablefoodcenter.org.
AUSTIN, TX
Phys.org

Study of luxury brand digital retailing during COVID-19

Luxury brands represent an important part of the global economy, albeit one that is generally accessible only to a small proportion of the world population. Research into the world of digital retailing in this realm has always been sparse in the marketing and business literature. As such, it is difficult to visualize the norms that have changed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its so-called new-normal. Work in the International Journal of Electronic Marketing and Retailing, offers a qualitative study that hopes to provide some insights into the world of luxury brands.
RETAIL
Austin Chronicle

So Many Easter Dining Options!

Well, not just for Easter per se, but for general Easter time, you get what we mean? The time in which more than one spring-equinoctial holiday is observed. We won’t even bring up the wonderful wealth of pagan origins that could be explored in this context, we’ll just offer you a small flock of local dining recos for Easter (or Passover, or Songkran and Pi Mai).
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy