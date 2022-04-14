Antioch Baptist Church Easter Sunrise Service

Retired pastors have filed at least two federal lawsuits in recent weeks against the African Methodist Episcopal Church along with several subsidiaries and financial firms the church used, alleging tens of millions of dollars from a pension fund were mismanaged and missing.The retired pastors in Florida and Maryland filed the lawsuits against the oldest historically Black denomination in the U.S. late last month. They are seeking class-action status on behalf of thousands of other AME pastors and church officials throughout the U.S. who lost money through the pension fund. The pastors, all of whom have worked about a quarter...

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO