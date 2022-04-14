ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin at Large: The Cost of “Whatever It Takes”

By Mike Clark-Madison
Austin Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor 30 years, Austin civic leaders and scenesters negotiated among themselves, and then with the larger community, within a frame of scarcity where mobility investments were concerned. (Well, really, where lots of things were concerned; it's a big reason why all sorts of big ideas have taken decades to become real.)...

www.austinchronicle.com

Related
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: People Can’t Live at the Bank

A media gig I don't envy is that of staff writer Michelle Pitcher of the Austin Business Journal, who monthly has to write up the latest statistics from the Austin Board of Realtors. (Sorry, REALTORSTM.) I mean, what more can you say about Austin housing prices? They're stupid high! And supply is mighty scarce: "In February, there was only 0.4 months of inventory throughout the [five-county] metro, about 7% of what a balanced market needs," she writes this week. Ipso facto, the median home sales price in each of those five counties is increasing by double digits (percentage-wise) year over year to the highest levels ever recorded, or likely even imagined by many Central Texans. Officially, the metro's median home price is $499,995, which you can go ahead and round up; that's 28% higher than last year. In the city of Austin, it's $565,000, for what in many cases is a smaller house. To the southeast, on the far side of Tesla, prices in Bastrop County are 61% higher than last year; Caldwell County's are up 57%.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

City leaders say lawmakers are costing Austin millions

AUSTIN, Texas — Leaders in Austin say the city has not only lost business because of controversial legislation passed last year, but tens of millions of future dollars are now at risk. Tom Noonan, the president and CEO of Visit Austin, the group that markets Austin nationally and internationally,...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: SXSW, in Four Dimensions

I'm actually on a long-needed vacation as you read this, but since we last visited in this here space, there was this thing called South by Southwest that happened, and I was there, wearing multiple hats along with my badge. Here's a wrap-up! On the Train With Pete. As a...
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

Large hail, tornadoes possible in eastern San Antonio, New Braunfels, and Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Widespread severe weather is forecast for a large area of south-central Texas Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service said the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of New Braunfels and Gonzales, though an area east of U.S. 281 and north of Pleasanton and Cuero have a high risk for severe storms.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS DFW

Kim Kardashian calls on Texas governor to stop execution of Melissa Lucio

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The upcoming scheduled execution of a mother of 14 in Texas is getting the attention of Kim Kardashian.The reality star is showing her support for Melissa Lucio, who was sent to death row after being convicted of murder for the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah. Prosecutors say the toddler was the victim of child abuse and that while at the hospital in 2007 she showed signs of having a head injury and an untreated broken arm.Kardashian tweeted, "I recently just read about the case of Melissa Lucio and wanted to share her story with you....
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texas lieutenant governor eyes state’s own version of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has said that he will make passing legislation modeled on Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law a “top priority” in his state’s next legislative session. Mr Patrick, who serves as lieutenant to Governor Greg Abbott, made his announcement in a campaign email sent to supporters with the subject line “I AM DONE WITH DISNEY!”In it he took aim at the entertainment corporation for promising to fight the Florida law that prohibits teachers from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity in classes up to the third grade or at all in a manner that is...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whatever It Takes#Legislature#Tunnels#Vehicles#Project Connect#Capital Metro
The El Paso Times

Chihuahua governor reaches deal with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over cross-border trade slowdown in El Paso

Chihuahua state governor Maria Eugenia "Maru" Campos has struck a deal with Gov. Greg Abbott that resolves a massive slowdown in cross-border commerce that followed Abbott's decision to increase state inspections of trucks. In a joint news conference Thursday evening, Campos and Abbott announced the agreement after a meeting in Austin. Abbott said Campos presented "the...
TEXAS STATE
The Week

Texas Gov. Abbott's 1st bus of migrants has arrived in D.C.

Believe it or not, the first bus carrying migrants from Texas border towns to Washington, D.C. has arrived at its destination, blocks away from the U.S. Capitol, Fox News and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) confirmed Wednesday. Abbott, who announced the move last week in response to the administration's plan...
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Runaway Flamingo Found In Texas 17 Years Later…With His Other Family

A real-life story involving two flamingos is giving me Life vibes. The movie "Life" starring Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence from 1999, that is. The comedy classic was about two men who were wrongly accused of a murder that happened in the 1930s. The two served over 60 years in prison before they finally escaped in their 90s by faking their own deaths after a fire.
TEMPLE, TX
Austin Chronicle

City Offers Pennies, Not Dollars, to Austin EMS

Five months after the Austin EMS Association asked for a $7 per hour increase to the base wage of $19.56 per hour paid to entry-level medics, the city of Austin has presented a counteroffer – a 39 cent per hour increase in the first year of the four-year contract.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Public Notice: Spring Is Busting Out ...

Free pot at the Governor's Mansion! That's the promise on the sign someone posted outside our office, and I don't think they mean the gardening variety. The idea is to "Smoke Ring the Governor's Mansion," as the sign says, at 4:20pm on 4/20 (next Wednesday), with signs, banners, bull horns, and pot smokers, presumably to protest the resident there and to agitate for more appropriate, sane, realistic, logical, humane, fiscally sound – pick the adjective you want; they're all applicable – marijuana laws.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

