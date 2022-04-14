We Have an Issue: Back in the Saddle Again

For 30 years, Austin civic leaders and scenesters negotiated among themselves, and then with the larger community, within a frame of scarcity where mobility investments were concerned. (Well, really, where lots of things were concerned; it's a big reason why all sorts of big ideas have taken decades to become real.) We obviously need the best transit system possible to unlock the gridlock that has been torturing the city and region since the 1990s – that is, possible with whatever money was left over after the road network used by private car owners driving alone was built out to everyone's satisfaction. That wasn't enough money to actually meet the needs of the traveling public, so it was easy for critics to torpedo such plans, on several occasions, with slogans like, "Costs too much, does too little." Even the town's biggest transit boosters had to at least tacitly agree with the second part, as long as there was no way to guarantee that incremental progress toward a complete transit system was going to continue, and not stall out for a decade as it did after voters approved the Capital MetroRail Red Line in 2004.

