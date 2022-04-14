ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Have an Issue: Back in the Saddle Again

By Kimberley Jones
Austin Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike so many other businesses this spring, the Chronicle staff returned to the office last week. We tried this before back in December, but Omicron scuppered that plan after only three weeks. We're feeling more optimistic this time around, and it's been exceptionally nice to share the same physical space again...

Austin Chronicle

We Have an Issue: Blastoff

The story behind Richard Linklater’s new Netflix coming-of-age film, Apollo 10½. A new Richard Linklater film is always going to be a big deal. But Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood – which world-premiered at last week's South by Southwest Film Festival and drops on Netflix April 1 – in particular has us buzzing. Shorthanded by some as "Boyhood in space," it's a coming-of-age picture drawing on Linklater's youth growing up in space race-era Houston, turned fantastical by the idea a kid with stars in his eyes secretly trains for his own lunar mission. It marks Linklater's first return to animation, after cult classics Waking Life and A Scanner Darkly. And – most excitingly for us here at the Chronicle – it stars Milo Coy, son of our former Food Editor Jessi Cape and an exceptionally cool kid we've been lucky to watch grow up. We've got a long tradition of sneaking staffers and family members onto our cover, but Milo? He earned the cover all on his own.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Nané Vocalist Daniel Sahad Has Passed Away

Daniel Sahad, the dazzling vocalist of exuberant Austin pop-rock band Nané, has left this earth. The band broke the news this afternoon on social media. “It is with unbelievable pain that we have to share our beautiful leader, Daniel Sahad passed away last night. Please give his family and friends the space they need to process this tragedy. Thank you all.”
AUSTIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: The Kid That Rode the Big Sheep

SAN ANGELO, TX – If you want to know everything you need to know about the rodeo just listen to Boyd Polhamus. Whether you’re talking wild rides in the arena or the rock and roll behind the scene Boyd Polhamus knows it all. Probably because he's been here from the start.
SAN ANGELO, TX
The Independent

Charley Crockett: ‘If you know nothing, you’re probably not gonna write a great song’

I just about fell out of the cab I was riding in – I had what we call a come-apart!” laughs Charley Crockett, recalling the day Willie Nelson casually FaceTimed the rising Texas singer-songwriter to congratulate him on his success. “He told me he was proud of me and that he was paying attention. I can handle just about anything, but it was one of the coolest things that’s ever happened.”That such a titan of classic country is co-signing Crockett is no surprise. Crockett’s swinging “Gulf and Western” music – named after the southern US coastal tract that runs across...
MUSIC
Austin Chronicle

Sound and Vision: The Meow Wolf/Spatial Connection

Tick tock, tick tock. Somewhere in space-time, there's a countdown: at 4:20pm on April 20 (4:20 4/20), Meow Wolf will be announcing ... something. The cosmic clock is over at texasportals.com, with an ominous one-eyed psychedelic cowboy boot blinking into eternity. Speculation and prognostication points to the possibility that the revelation will be of a Texas location for the Santa Fe-based art collective and their interactive mega-installations. Where would that site be? A filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation uncovered by busy Redditors shows that Meow Wolf is planning a $2 million investment at Grapevine Mills Mall in the DFW Metroplex. That would be a shift in plan, since the creators of the world-famous House of Eternal Return did tell the Chronicle back in 2018 that they were working with developers in the ATX to find a suitable location. Plus, they have a long history here, having debuted their documentary Meow Wolf: Origin Story at SXSW that same year, and collaborated with Austin's own Rooster Teeth on a series, The Weird Place.
TECHNOLOGY
Austin Chronicle

Fusebox Artists Display “Prime Specimens” of Southern Camp

Buff women. Beautiful dogs. Big trucks. All three are testaments to excess, to wanting more and more, to queering the baseline existence of their subjects – and all three will feature in Tailgate Projects’ truck painting performance on April 16 at MASS Gallery as part of Fusebox Festival.
VISUAL ART
Austin Chronicle

Pimping Art, Roasting Beans, Milking Oats: The Dear Diary Story

Longtime Austinite and creative community familiar Amalia Litsa opened her vegan coffee shop Dear Diary, part of a revitalized retail strip near the corner of 12th & Chicon, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was starting. She and business partner Joshua Adrian struggled to keep the place going through months and...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Richard Linklater: In Defense of Animation

The Apollo 10 1/2 director show it's not just for kids. When animation was belittled by this year's Academy Awards hosts – not once, but twice – as just for kids, every animator groaned at the stereotyping. That includes Richard Linklater. He said, "It frustrating/insulting to animators and storytelling in general when you imply, like they did at the Oscars, 'Oh, it's only for children.'"
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Sacramento

Downtown Sacramento Brings Back Concerts In The Park

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After a two-year hiatus, Concerts In The Park—Sacramento’s longest-running music festival—is set to return to the downtown area on Friday evenings this year. Starting May 6 and running through July 29, these free concerts that draw thousands to the area each Friday night are a tradition in Sacramento and showcase local and national talent, but they’re being held as usual at Cesar Chavez Park at 9th and J streets—just a block away from the scene of the city’s deadliest mass shooting that happened on April 3. “As our community continues to heal through reconnection and shared experiences, we are...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Kicker 102.5

Free Tennis Lessons Offered at Southwest Center

The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with the Texas A&M University- Texarkana Athletics Department and the U.S. Tennis Association to offer free tennis lessons now through May 20, 2022. The free lessons will be open to several age groups. 4-11 year-olds (Rally Catz) Monday -...
TEXARKANA, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: The Cost of “Whatever It Takes”

For 30 years, Austin civic leaders and scenesters negotiated among themselves, and then with the larger community, within a frame of scarcity where mobility investments were concerned. (Well, really, where lots of things were concerned; it's a big reason why all sorts of big ideas have taken decades to become real.) We obviously need the best transit system possible to unlock the gridlock that has been torturing the city and region since the 1990s – that is, possible with whatever money was left over after the road network used by private car owners driving alone was built out to everyone's satisfaction. That wasn't enough money to actually meet the needs of the traveling public, so it was easy for critics to torpedo such plans, on several occasions, with slogans like, "Costs too much, does too little." Even the town's biggest transit boosters had to at least tacitly agree with the second part, as long as there was no way to guarantee that incremental progress toward a complete transit system was going to continue, and not stall out for a decade as it did after voters approved the Capital MetroRail Red Line in 2004.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Texan Catherine Cohen Brings New York Opulence to Moontower Comedy

At her parents' house in Houston, comedian Catherine Cohen plans to lie on the couch, eat Pappasito's, maybe swim in the pool ahead of her multiple appearances in Austin at Moontower Just for Laughs. A whirlwind 2022 preceded Moontower for the NYC-based Texas native. She debuted a cabaret-inspired Netflix comedy...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Public Notice: Spring Is Busting Out ...

Free pot at the Governor's Mansion! That's the promise on the sign someone posted outside our office, and I don't think they mean the gardening variety. The idea is to "Smoke Ring the Governor's Mansion," as the sign says, at 4:20pm on 4/20 (next Wednesday), with signs, banners, bull horns, and pot smokers, presumably to protest the resident there and to agitate for more appropriate, sane, realistic, logical, humane, fiscally sound – pick the adjective you want; they're all applicable – marijuana laws.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin Embraces Ceramicist and Educator Tammie Rubin

For Tammie Rubin, ceramic is an extremely generative material. The artist uses clay to produce sculpture – and installation-based work that examines social legacies in relation to visual culture. "Ceramics is such a process-based medium, and it has a long history," said Rubin. "I constantly feel like, throughout my life, there will always be more things to learn about it, experiment with, and be able to stretch conceptually and materially."
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

New Documentary Delves Into the Life of Austin's Voodoobilly Queen Izzy Cox

Even five years after her death, Izzy Cox remains a unique artistic force within the Austin music scene. The self-proclaimed Voodoobilly Queen exuded a defiantly DIY aesthetic, full of brash charisma and an often chaotic energy distilled from her life into her songs. With a bedrock of cabaret jazz and swampy blues laced with a punk style, Cox's songwriting cut deceptively dark and deep. She unspooled a world where murder and love ballads intertwined, where she reckoned with her own demons and struggles through a raw, unrestrained, and even surprisingly charming musical catharsis.
AUSTIN, TX

