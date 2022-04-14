Faster Than Sound: Inside a Competition to Become Musician-in-Residence at a Luxury Apartment Complex

After the storms back in March, the old wooden fence between me and my neighbor got blown sideways so it leaned into my yard. My neighbor, who is unmarried and twice my age, said that the fence was originally his so he would fix it. I said OK, and he tore down the fence the next day, but has barely made any progress on it whatsoever, and it seems like any time I go out into my backyard to let my dog go to the bathroom – which I have to do on a leash now – my neighbor is out there "working," and he always tries to strike up a conversation with me. Frankly it's a little bit creepy. What can I do to get him to pick up the pace? I don't like having to put my dog on a leash and I definitely don't like having to make chitchat. I would prefer not to move because the rent is cheap and my lease isn't up until August.– Ogled.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO