Sprinkler system stops fire from spreading at Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters worked to contain a fire at an apartment complex on Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Around 8:30 p.m., firefighters were called out to an apartment complex near McKinley and Maple avenues for a report of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy black smoke coming from an apartment on the first floor.

Firefighters went into the apartment and discovered that a fire had started in the kitchen, destroying the stove and cabinets on the wall above it.

The apartment’s sprinkler system had already gone off and had managed to keep the fire from damaging anything else in the kitchen or spreading to any other rooms.

Fire crews were quickly able to extinguish the rest of the flames.

Officials say the apartment also received some water damage from the sprinklers, displacing the woman who lives there.

Red Cross is working to help find the woman a place to stay until she can return to her apartment.

According to the Fire Department, the apartment complex where the fire took place has a history of fires.

